Self-Care Poetry Books Featured in LibraryBub Selection for October

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- For writer Molly Flatt, "the true healing power of poetry lies in its ability to prompt our own utterly personal yet utterly original experience as we read… making unexpected suggestions to our own imaginations... We realize that it is others who help us to reach a kind of self-revelation… that the best kind of self-help is to connect with other people's experiences and expressions." In Marva A. Smith's The Law of the Flaw, "each poem showcases the resiliency of the human spirit, which is filled with curiosity, creativity and endless opportunities for brilliant change." She sees her goal as a poet to be "to help build a better future by inspiring others to be kinder to each other and commit to making a positive difference in this changing world order." Duane Haynes in his poetry collection To Flourish writes about self-love —"care for yourself, love all the things that make you yourself… Your beauty is your own, keep it within you and love it, for it is you." He explains, "I love life and helping others find their pathway... I want people not only to find themselves and their purpose, but to also find God's purpose for their lives."

LibraryBub, an industry first, was established in 2015. Dedicated to making strong, mutual connections between indie and small-press authors and an extensive network of libraries, it works in conjunction with all major libraries. The core commitment of the LibraryBub service is to help librarians to identify acclaimed books from the independent publishing sector. LibraryBub introduces thousands of librarians to bestselling and award-winning books from the independent publishing sector. These books hold immense potential for enhancing the lives of their readers. Novelist Gregory Maguire recalls, "My parents believed deeply in the civilizing power of reading. My mother for years was thought to be a teacher because she would arrive at the library with a huge cardboard carton from the butcher and she would leave with 40 or 50 books each week." For him, his local public library "felt and smelled like a castle… a magic place". Librarians enable writers to make that kind of difference to people's lives, and LibraryBub CEO Alinka Rutkowska considers it a privilege to support them in that role.

Below is this month's selection by category.

FICTION

Literature & Fiction

Charlie Echo by Andrew Bullas ISBN: 978-1800462267

To Flourish: God is the light, we are its spectrum by Duane Haynes ISBN: 978-1088029244

The Law of the Flaw by Marva A. Smith ISBN: 978-1682356654

Mystery & Thriller

Reparation (Book Three of the Broken Minds series) by Lee Maguire ISBN: 978-0999411254

Undercover Amish (Book One of the Covert Police Detectives Unit series) by Ashley Emma ISBN: 978-1732987913

Romance

If Music Be the Food of Love (Book One of the Passion of Elena Bianchi series) by Lenny Cavallaro ISBN: 978-1633635586

Science Fiction & Fantasy

L. Ron Hubbard Presents Writers of the Future, Volume 38 edited by David Farland ISBN: 978-1619867635

Young Adult

Hart Street and Main by Tabitha Sprunger ISBN: 978-1637529119

Children's

Henry's New Glasses by Katie Specht ISBN: 979-8666850596

NON-FICTION

Biographies & Memoirs

Are You Okay?: the carryover of kindness by A.S. Drayton ISBN: 978-1667811765

The Razing of the Id: vignettes of my life by Larry M. Binion ISBN: 979-8477248292

Business

How Did You Get Here? : lessons of unconventional success by Scott Montgomery ISBN: 978-1637351383

The Lean Recruiting Toolkit by Craig E. Brown ISBN: 978-1730966057

Practical Sustainability: circular commerce, smarter spaces and happier humans by Corey Glickman and Jeff Kavanaugh ISBN: 978-1544527420

The Price Whisperer: a holistic approach to pricing power by Per Sjöfors ISBN: 978-1637351178

Real Freedom: why franchises are worth considering and how they can be used for building wealth by Gregory K. Mohr ISBN: 978-1956649451

Education

The EPP Method: 3 super simple steps to learn and retain essential vocabulary for adults by Michael Cavallaro ISBN: 979-8750958825

Politics & Social Sciences

Foundations of Moral Government: Samuel Rutherford's Lex, Rex by Michael A. Milton ISBN: 978-0997249088

Religion & Spirituality

Back to God, Away from Religion by Gopi Menon ISBN: 979-8522234980

What If Jesus Were a Coach? by Michael Taylor ISBN: 978-1736636916

Tom Lewis, author of the business manual Solid Ground, recommends LibraryBub to self-publishing authors to yield results and to save time. He explains, "I had planned on spending weeks researching and mailing a press kit to market my books to libraries across the nation, but was so pleased to find LibraryBub, who promoted my book to libraries for me! Within the first week, LibraryBub ensured the visibility of my book to some 2,400 librarians. They also got my book listed on a press release that was featured on CBS."

