Self-Care Trailblazer Sound Vitality Returns to its Roots with CHI Institute Rebrand

RENO, Nev., Sept. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Sound Vitality, a self-care, non-invasive device company, today announced that it would return to its roots with a rebrand back to CHI Institute. This decision celebrates over 30 years of scientific research and product development by the company into ancient Chinese methods that work in harmony with the body to promote accelerated healing, pain management, and restore peace.

"This rebrand positions our company to catapult awareness into natural, cutting-edge remedies that enhance the human experience for people around the world," said Richard Lee, founder and chief executive officer at CHI Institute. "Everyone deserves to live a life of health and vitality. At CHI Institute, we address three huge problems faced by humanity. One is Oxidative Pollution, energy from combustion carried by the air which enters our bodies and elevates free radical levels within us. A second problem is generational behaviors, which fills our lives with needless struggle. A third huge problem is Rebellious Cells, which are responsible for most pain and caused by injury, surgery, and/or chemical assault."

Since 1988, the CHI Institute has been a leader in the natural, self-care industry – known for its research-based approach to health and wellness. While best known for its innovations in sound signal therapy and its infrasound product lines for both humans and animals, the company has grown to encompass a range of non-invasive solutions.

The CHI Institute's rebranding includes a top-to-bottom website redesign; a new logo, which embraces imagery from the brand's storied history while looking toward the future; and updated social media and newsletter assets, which will give CHI Institute followers unprecedented access to groundbreaking research. Aligned with the new direction, the company will continue to expand its product offerings – with multiple innovations slated to be released this year.

Darolyn Skelton, director of sales and marketing at CHI Institute, says, "This reimagined CHI Institute brand allows us to elevate our message to reach more people who are looking to transform their lives, improve consciousness and improve vital health. It also provides us with reinvigorated new platforms to connect with our growing tribe."

