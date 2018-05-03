Self-cleaning Surfaces in Healthcare Improve Patient Experience and Create Cleaner Facilities

FOREST, Va., May 3, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Cleanliness is a challenge for all facilities but especially so for healthcare. Hospitals, physician offices, dental offices and surgery centers are under tremendous pressure to maintain a high level of cleanliness to help ensure the health of their patients. And the perception of cleanliness can be a major factor in maintaining Medicare reimbursement rates as well as retaining patients in a competitive landscape.

Narrow self-cleaning counter mat for physician and dental office reception window NanoSeptic self-cleaning skin applied to a door handle in the Liberty University College of Osteopathic Medicine

NanoTouch Materials, in Forest, Virginia, has leveraged new advances in nanotechnology to create the world's first NanoSeptic self-cleaning surfaces, enabling healthcare facilities to achieve a higher level of cleanliness. NanoSeptic skins and mats turn dirty high traffic touchpoints, like reception counters, door handles, and over-the-bed tray tables into continuously self-cleaning surfaces.

"When we were conducting research, we knew we wanted to use technology rather than toxins," says Mark Sisson, co-founder of NanoTouch Materials. "Not only do the surfaces work 24/7, but they contain no chemicals, diluted poisons or heavy metals. We wanted the products to work in a powerful way, but we also wanted them to be green and not contribute to antimicrobial resistance."

Using a combination of proprietary material science, the NanoSeptic surface incorporates a mineral nanocrystal which is charged by visible light and creates an oxidation reaction stronger than bleach. And while NanoSeptic products use some pretty amazing science, one of the biggest benefits is not what the surface does, but how seeing the surfaces make people feel.

"Our patients love the NanoSeptic touch points and other self-cleaning products in our facility," says Lauren Bennett, Director of Operations for Central VA Family Physicians. "Now we can have these products professionally maintained and replaced for as little as $1 per day per facility. That's an amazingly low price to pay for the peace of mind this service provides for our patients and staff." See TV Coverage Here

This psychological aspect involving people's perception of "clean" was shown to be very powerful. In a study conducted by Montage Marketing, which surveyed people in a facility where visible self-cleaning surfaces were used, the responses indicated overwhelmingly that a "halo effect" was created. This meant that when people saw these surfaces they assumed the rest of the facility was cleaner. Hospital administrators will appreciate how this might affect HCAHPS scores in addition to patient experience, improving the perception of a facility and the perception of the healthcare being provided. In fact, healthcare facilities are embracing self-cleaning surfaces because patients are asking for them.

"We maintain a very clean facility with assistance from NanoSeptic Self-Cleaning Surfaces. LUCOM is a high traffic facility with nearly 500 individuals weekly and multiple touch points throughout," says Christopher Breedlove, Director of Marketing at Liberty University College of Osteopathic Medicine. "Partnering with NanoSeptic helps us in our continual goal of maintaining a quality of health. It is our hope that this will translate into the lives of our student-doctors and one day, their future patients." See TV Coverage Here

At ISSA's International InterClean convention, the largest trade show for the cleaning industry, NanoTouch Materials took home coveted innovation awards in 2016 and 2017.

"Not only are we providing a cleaner healthcare environment for our medical and dental clinic patients, we're providing piece of mind," says Jess Baidwan, CEH, Division Head Southern Ute Indian Tribe. "The NanoSeptic products provide visual confirmation that we're doing everything possible to protect their health and well being."

Additional self-cleaning products included reusable tissue box covers, mouse pads, reception counter mats, and placemats that provide a cleaner resting area for personal effects and medical equipment. And the newest product the team is about to launch is a clear self-cleaning film for kiosks and tablets. A recent study found that kiosks had 100 times more CFUs (bacterial colony forming units) than a toilet seat.

"Bacteria, viruses and other germs are not only an ongoing threat, but a growing concern for the public," says Dr. Michael Miller, Surgeon at Commonwealth Oral & Facial Surgery. "For this reason, anything we can do in the medical community to help in this fight is a good thing. There's no one fix. We need many tools. NanoSeptic surfaces work in concert with disinfectants, cleaners, hand sanitizers and other methods for creating cleaner environments. It's a great, new addition to the tools we have at our disposal."

Media Contact:

Dennis Hackemeyer

888-411-6843

194461@email4pr.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/self-cleaning-surfaces-in-healthcare-improve-patient-experience-and-create-cleaner-facilities-300641876.html

SOURCE NanoTouch Materials, LLC﻿