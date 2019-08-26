Self-Compacting Concrete Market From O&G Sector to Grow at 4.5% CAGR to 2024: GMI

SELBYVILLE, Del., Aug. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The global self-compacting concrete market is projected to record momentous growth up to 2024 driven by excellent properties like the ability to fill congested sections and flow under its weight, says the latest study by Global Market Insights, Inc. Self-compacting concrete is characterized as a highly flowable kind of concrete that boasts of the ability to spread into complicated frameworks without needing mechanical vibrations. These properties allow self-compacting concrete to maintain overall characteristics and durability. This further enables it to address all expected performance requirements while promoting product adoption across a number of lucrative industry verticals, augmenting the outlook for the self-compacting concrete market.

Self-Compacting Concrete Market size is growing at 5.3% CAGR to surpass USD 30.2 billion by 2024; according to a new research report by Global Market Insights, Inc.

Today, large-scale construction projects such as bridges use self-compacting concrete to ensure a reduced construction timeline and added structural integrity. In fact, one of the world's most remarkable construction projects, the Akashi-Kaikyo Suspension Bridge, used self-compacting concrete during construction, reducing its estimated build time to 2 years from the initial 2.5 years.

The benefits it brings to the table makes self-compacting concrete the ideal building material for different end-use segments. The oil & gas industry is slated to emerge as a prominent growth facilitator when it comes to the end-use segment.

The self-compacting concrete industry size from the oil & gas sector is projected to record an impressive 4.5% CAGR during the forecast timeframe. The growth is anticipated to mostly come from drilling activities that recover reserves.

Moreover, the product also witnesses wide-ranging applications in the construction of pipelines that transfer refined oil and crude oil over long distances.

Today, exponentially increasing demand for energy in a number of end-user industries such as power generation, transportation, and industrial among others has been driving demand across the oil & gas sector. This demand is subsequently expected to positively influence the overall self-compacting concrete industry size in the coming years.

In terms of regional growth segments, the self-compacting concrete industry size is anticipated to get a substantial boost from North America. The robust product demand from the region is attributed to increasing drilling activities, primarily due to the region's flourishing oil & gas sector.

According to an estimate by World Oil, crude oil production across the U.S. in all of the first five months of 2019 showcased a significant increase over their levels in 2018. In fact, crude oil production for the month of April 2019 established a new monthly record.

Apart from North America, a sizable chunk of self-compacting concrete market growth will be coming from Europe. However, unlike North America, this growth would mostly be coming through the region's renewable energy sector.

According to WindEurope, a total of 323 GW of wind energy capacity would be installed across the European Union by 2030; 70 GW from offshore farms and 253 GW from onshore sites. Overall, the continent's wind energy industry would be investing €239 billion by 2030.

The Europe self-compacting concrete market will be drawing significant benefits from this investment. The product is predominantly used to build the strong foundation the wind turbine towers sit upon. The integral nature of its task would ensure a steady revenue stream flow into the market landscape during the forecast time period.

What does this research report offer?

This self-compacting concrete market research report delivers an in-depth analysis of all segments including raw material, application, design mix, region and end-user. The study facilitates crucial insights on this market with regards to several parameters, including growth drivers that are fueling the commercialization graph of the industry, industry outlook, regional trends that further characterize market segmentation and the industry.

The study cites that the end-user segment is further subdivided into infrastructure, building & construction, and oil & gas. Of these, the oil & gas segment has acquired increased traction over the last couple of years, primarily owing to growing demand across a number of end-user industries like transportation, power generation as well as industrial.

A comprehensive analysis of the application segment of self-compacting concrete market is also included in the aforementioned research report. On the basis of application, the industry landscape is bifurcated into metal decking, concrete frames, drilled shafts and columns. The market has witnessed commendable growth from drilled shafts on account of the flourishing oil & gas sector as the material is predominantly used in their operations.

In terms of regional spectrum, self-compacting concrete market report is segmented into Canada, U.S., UK, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, India, China, Australia, Japan, Malaysia, Indonesia, Mexico, Brazil, GCC and South Africa. The regions are further divided on the basis of availability of market players, market contribution, customer base, and many other aspects.

The study projects that self-compacting concrete market is likely to witness sizeable growth across Europe, the U.S. as well as the Asia Pacific. Europe self-compacting concrete market is slated to witness sizeable growth in its industry landscape, wherein a significant chunk of its revenue is slated to arrive from the renewable energy sector.

Moreover, the self-compacting concrete market report also includes a set of crucial parameters that will help stakeholders to undertake decision-making easily. The self-compacting concrete market report also includes key information relating to a number of market driving factors, SWOT analysis and much more.

The aforementioned report further facilitates an exhaustive industry analysis, overview global trends, market segmentation executive summary as well as key market insights in the self-compacting concrete industry. Moreover, deliverables in terms of the regulatory spectrum as well as the competitive frame of reference have also been included in the report alongside innovative business strategies that prominent industry players adopt throughout the market landscape.

