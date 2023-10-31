Self Defense Products Market to increase by USD 743.17 million between 2023 to 2028- Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The self defense products market size is expected to grow by USD 743.17 million from 2023 to 2028, according to Technavio. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will be progressing at a CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period. Increasing personal safety concerns are notably driving the self-defense products market. However, factors such as the rise in fraudulent and counterfeit self-defense products may impede market growth. The market is segmented by Distribution Channel (Offline and Online), Product (Folding knives, Tactical gloves, Pepper sprays, Stun guns, and Others), and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa). Technavio provides a comprehensive report summary describing the market size and forecast along with research methodology. The sample report is available in PDF format 

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Self Defense Products Market 2024-2028
Key Segment Analysis

  • The offline segment is estimated to witness significant growth during the forecast period. In the global self-defense products market, the offline distribution channel remains a prominent distribution channel. When it comes to personal safety, many consumers prefer tactile experience and fast availability of products. Pepper sprays, stun guns, and personal alarms are among the products available in brick-and-mortar businesses, which include specialized self-defense shops and sporting goods outlets. Furthermore, offline vendors benefit from local rules and age limitations, assuring responsible sales of self-defense equipment. In the US, retail chains such as Cabela and Bass Pro Shops offer a wide assortment of self-defense equipment, establishing a reliable platform for clients seeking personal protection solutions. 

To know additional highlights and key points on various market segments and their impact in coming years, View the PDF Sample Report.

Geographical Market Analysis

  • North America is estimated to account for 33% of the global market growth during the forecast period.  The self-defense products market in North America has witnessed significant growth in recent years, driven by increasing apprehensions regarding personal safety and the demand for personal protection. This regional market encompasses a wide array of products, including pepper sprays, stun guns, personal alarms, and non-lethal weapons. Notable incidents and rising awareness of self-defense techniques have contributed to the growth of this regional market. Technological advancements have led to the development of innovative self-defense products, such as smartphone apps capable of alerting authorities in emergencies. As personal security remains a paramount concern, the North American self-defense products market is anticipated to continue expanding in the forecast period, with consumers giving greater priority to their safety.

Company Insights 
The self-defense products market is fragmented, and the companies are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market companies, including Axon Enterprise Inc., Buck Knives Inc., Defense Aerosol, Gerber Gear, Hesham Industrial Solutions, and Kiehberg.in, Mace Security International Inc., OBERON ALPHA, SABRE, Salt Supply LLC, SHENZHEN MEINOE ELECTRONIC TECHNOLOGY CO. LTD., SHYH SING ENTERPRISE CO. LTD., Unisafe Services, Victorinox AG, and Zaira Enterprises

View the PDF Sample Report to find additional highlights on the growth strategies adopted by companies and their product offerings.

ToC:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market Sizing

Historic Market Sizes

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

Market Segmentation by Product

Market Segmentation by Geography

Customer Landscape

Geographic Landscape

Drivers, Challenges, & Trends

Company Landscape

Company Analysis

Appendix

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

