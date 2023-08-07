Self-Directed IRA Custodian Equity Trust Acquires Midland Trust, Expanding Its Product Depth and Expertise

WESTLAKE, Ohio, Aug. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Equity Trust Company, a leading custodian of self-directed IRAs, has successfully acquired Midland Trust, a highly respected self-directed IRA company based in Fort Myers, Fla. This strategic move further strengthens Equity Trust's position as a premier provider of self-directed IRA and alternative asset custody solutions.

With this acquisition, Equity Trust will leverage the combined expertise and resources of both organizations to offer clients enhanced services and support. The transaction brings together two trusted brands known for their commitment to innovation, professionalism, and excellent customer service.

"We are thrilled to welcome Midland Trust's clients and employees to the Equity family," said George Sullivan, CEO of Equity Trust. "This acquisition aligns perfectly with our strategy to provide the highest-quality products and services to our customers while enabling them to maximize their retirement savings. We are excited to join forces with the talented, customer-focused employees of Midland to deliver a world-class experience."

Midland Trust has built a strong reputation for its comprehensive self-directed IRA custodial services, serving a diverse client base across the United States. Its experienced team and commitment to exceptional service align seamlessly with Equity Trust's core values, making this acquisition a natural fit.

Equity Trust is a trusted partner for individuals seeking to self-direct their retirement investments, offering access to a wide range of investment options such as real estate, private equity, and precious metals. This acquisition will further expand Equity Trust's capabilities, enabling clients to have even more flexibility and control over their retirement savings.

The acquisition also expands Equity Trust's physical presence. Midland Trust's offices in Chicago and Fort Myers, Fla., will add to Equity Trust's existing offices, and its Sioux Falls, S.D., office will add to the company's presence there.

"Our clients will benefit greatly from this partnership," said Dave Owens, CEO of Midland Trust. "Equity Trust's extensive resources will provide additional opportunities for our employees and allow us to provide an even better experience and more robust solutions to our valued customers. We are excited about the possibilities that lie ahead."

Equity Trust and Midland Trust are committed to ensuring a smooth transition for clients and maintaining the high standards of service they have come to expect. Clients can rest assured that their accounts and assets will continue to be managed with the same level of professionalism and care.

About Equity Trust Company

Equity Trust Company is a financial services company that enables individual investors and financial professionals to diversify investment portfolios using alternative asset classes such as real estate, tax liens, private equity, cryptocurrency, and precious metals. Equity Trust Company evolved from a predecessor brokerage firm founded in 1974, to a directed custodian today with more than $37 billion in assets (as of 6/30/23). For more information, visit trustetc.com.

About Midland Trust

Midland Trust is a well-established provider of self-directed IRA and custodial services, serving clients nationwide. With a reputation for excellence, Midland Trust offers comprehensive solutions that allow investors to take control of their retirement savings and invest in a wide range of alternative assets.

