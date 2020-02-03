Self-Driving Safety Truck To Be Operated in Live Work Zone in Florida

COOPERSBURG, Pa., Feb. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Royal Truck & Equipment Inc., in collaboration with Kratos Defense, announced today that it will be putting its Autonomous TMA truck to the test in a live demonstration on Florida's highways.

The ATMA (Autonomous Truck Mounted Attenuator) truck is scheduled to be deployed in a live operation spanning a 5 mile stretch of I-75 beginning near mile marker 160 and heading south.

WHAT: Live demonstration of an Autonomous TMA Truck

WHERE: I-75 at mile marker 160

WHEN: Tuesday, February 4, 2020, approx. 9:00pm EST

MISC: Preparations for the demonstration will begin at the Pilot Travel Center, 26505 Jones Loop Rd, Punta Gorda, FL 33950 at approx. 8:00pm EST

Sponsors include:

Royal Truck & Equipment Inc.

PK Contracting, Inc.

Kratos Defense

During the live demonstration, the ATMA truck will support a mobile highway operation following behind a maintenance vehicle to provide protection from errant vehicles that might inadvertently enter the work zone. This is an autonomous leader-follower system consisting of a human-driven leader vehicle that transmits GPS data to the unmanned follower vehicle, which is the ATMA truck. Advanced features include precision navigation, obstacle detection, and a number of operator-controlled parameters relevant to the operational environment in the lane closure.

About the ATMA Truck and Royal Truck & Equipment

Royal Truck & Equipment is the nation's largest manufacturer of TMA and Safety Trucks. The company introduced the world's first Autonomous TMA Truck in 2017. Since its inception, several DOTs have begun using these life-saving trucks to eliminate the risk to drivers who would typically operate the TMA in an active work zone. Royal Truck is committed to producing trucks that meet or exceed the strictest safety standards in the industry.

For more information about the ATMA, visit https://royaltruckandequipment.com/autonomous/

