Self-Driving Shuttle, Olli, Continues Testing on Public Roads in Maryland

NATIONAL HARBOR, Md., Oct. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Local Motors by LM Industries Inc., in partnership with the Maryland Department of Transportation (MDOT), has expanded the testing of Olli, its low-speed, connected, self-driving shuttle, to public roads in National Harbor. Due to a landmark local permit, Olli will collect imperative insights to help solve Maryland's most pressing transportation challenges such as traffic congestion, accessibility, and environmental concerns like pollution.

As Olli completes its route on private and public roads, Local Motors' engineers will collect and analyze data in real-time from scenarios such as intersection crossing, and interactions with pedestrians. The route will serve as an alternative transportation option to the residents and employees of National Harbor as well as visiting tourists, carrying them to harbor attractions and commerce centers. Any interested member of the public who is a guest of Local Motors can ride Olli Monday through Friday from 10:00 AM-5:00 PM ET. To become guests of Local Motors, register at rideOlli.com to sign a waiver and get a QR Code to board the vehicle.

"Our goal at Local Motors is to create and deliver safe and accessible mobility solutions for local communities," said Vikrant Aggarwal, President of Local Motors. "By completing 'real-world' testing on public roads in National Harbor, we're compiling the data needed to ensure that Olli meets consumer needs and desires in all scenarios."

This public road testing in Maryland also marks the power of local legislators working with American manufacturers like Local Motors to drive mobility innovation. Under Senator Van Hollen's leadership, Maryland has positioned itself on the cutting-edge of electric and autonomous vehicle testing.

"Visiting Local Motors this week gave me the opportunity to see their innovative work first-hand. I appreciated the chance to tour their facility and learn more about their efforts to create sustainable, accessible new forms of transportation. I look forward to seeing their continued progress with Olli," said Senator Van Hollen, who toured the Local Motors facility in National Harbor, Md. on Monday.

Olli is an environmentally-friendly, viable and sustainable transportation option for cities, companies, hospitals, campuses and other locations where people need to move from one place to another. The shuttle features cognitive response technology and sensors, and an obstacle avoidance system, which are provided in partnership with Robotics Research. Robotics Research, a leading provider of autonomous and robotic technologies to commercial and federal customers, assisted Local Motors in the mapping of National Harbor. For more information on Olli, visit localmotors.com/meet-olli/ .

Local Motors by LM Industries Group Inc. is a ground mobility company focused on shaping the future for the better. Founded in 2007 with a belief in open collaboration and co-creation, Local Motors began low volume vehicle manufacturing of open-source designs using multiple microfactories. Since inception, Local Motors has debuted no less than three world firsts; the world's first co-created vehicle, the world's first 3D-printed car and the world's first co-created, self-driving, electric vehicle, Olli. We believe that Olli is the answer to a sustainable, accessible transportation solution for all.

