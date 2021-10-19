Self-driving Taxi Market to grow at a CAGR of 58.53%| Increased Focus of OEMs Toward Development of Self-driving Vehicles to Boost Growth |17000+ Technavio Reports

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Alphabet Inc., Ford Motor Co., General Motors Co., Renault SA, Stellantis NV, Tesla Inc., Toyota Motor Corp., Volkswagen AG, and Volvo Car Corp. are some of the major market participants. The increased focus of OEMs toward the development of self-driving vehicles, maturing autonomous vehicles concept, and the supportive regulations for self-driving cars will offer immense growth opportunities. However, the issues with system reliability might hamper the market growth.

Self-driving Taxi Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Geography

North America



Europe



APAC



South America



MEA

Autonomy

SAE level 3



SAE level 4



SAE level 5

Self-driving Taxi Market 2021-2025: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our self-driving taxi market report covers the following areas:

Self-driving Taxi Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the Self-driving Taxi Market. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Self-driving Taxi Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist self-driving taxi market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the self-driving taxi market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the self-driving taxi market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of self-driving taxi market vendors

Self-driving Taxi Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 58.53% Market growth 2021-2025 56162.96 units Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 56.97 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution North America at 30% Key consumer countries US, Germany, China, UK, and Canada Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Alphabet Inc., Ford Motor Co., General Motors Co., Renault SA, Stellantis NV, Tesla Inc., Toyota Motor Corp., Volkswagen AG, and Volvo Car Corp. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

