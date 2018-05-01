Self Esteem Boston Marks Its 25th Anniversary With Dinner and Gala Celebration

BOSTON, May 1, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- On Friday, June 1, 2018, Self Esteem Boston will celebrate its 25th Anniversary Dinner Gala, at the Hyatt Regency, Boston. Please join our distinguished guests for this star-studded event: Mayor Martin J. Walsh and Former LT. Governor Evelyn Murphy are Honorary Chairs.

The celebration will also feature such outstanding media partners as Emmy Award-Winning Anchor of NBC Boston NECN, Latoyia Edwards, and WBZ Radio's Carl Stevens. The evening will be filled with great people, scrumptious food, and entertainment by the Stardust Band.

Join us for our 25th Anniversary Dinner and Gala Celebration! June 1, 2018, Hyatt Regency Hotel, Boston

For 25 years, Self Esteem Boston has transformed thousands of women's lives. Working from the inside out, the agency raises the self-esteem of people in crisis through training and support programming – building self-confidence and essential life skills. It is the only organization in the country that offers self-esteem training with curriculum in six languages, and facilitator training and CEU programs for human service professionals.

When Marion B. Davis and Jeri Levitt started the agency in 1993, they did so with the vision of making self-esteem programs available to everyone in the greater Boston area regardless of ability to pay. They believed that everyone has the right to happiness and the opportunity to realize their dreams.

Today, Self Esteem Boston has blossomed into a new and dynamic service delivery organization for people in shelters and transitional residential recovery programs, serving more than 80,000 direct service clients and service providers; and educating people with the tools to discover their self-worth and value as human beings.

Betty Doherty, President of Self Esteem Boston's Board of Directors and Event Chair, said: "Self Esteem has made a real difference in the lives of many. The Gala is our biggest fundraiser to date. We are fortunate to have so many wonderful individuals, nonprofit agencies and corporations supporting our efforts. We are truly grateful for their help!"

Event sponsors include The James K. Spriggs Foundation, Rosemary M and Caleb Loring, Jr. Fund (RML Fund), the Vela Foundation, Dellbrook JKS, the Boston Foundation, MassHousing, the Boston Public Health Commission, North Suffolk Mental Health Association, Justice Resource Institute, Telamon/Marketing Insurance Agency with more and more generous supporters joining in every day!

Come for an evening of fun while supporting a worthy cause. For tickets, Ad Book and Sponsorship information, please call Sylvia Hampton at 617.413.6764. Or, purchase tickets and sponsorships online at www.selfesteemboston.com.

