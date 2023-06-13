Self Esteem Brands Launches SUMHIIT Fitness

High-intensity interval training (HIIT) studio concept – twin brand to Basecamp Fitness in the U.S. – joins Anytime Fitness as SEB accelerates global footprint growth; franchising opportunities immediately available with first studio set to open fall 2023 in Australia

WOODBURY, Minn., June 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Self Esteem Brands (SEB), the parent company of a global portfolio of fitness, health and wellness franchise brands, is pleased to announce the official launch of SUMHIIT Fitness (pronounced "Summit Fitness"), its first studio brand available for franchising worldwide. The brand was officially unveiled this week at FIT Summit in Singapore.

SUMHIIT Fitness

SUMHIIT Fitness is a hyper-condensed, action-packed group workout scientifically proven to give members a massively better workout in minimal time. Members get 50 minutes of supercharged calorie burn in a 35-minute session, as validated by researchers and exercise physiologists at the University of California Los Angeles (UCLA). The coach-led format rotates between heart-pumping cardio on an air bike and strength training exercises in high-intensity 60-second bursts. An optional 10 minutes following each workout features a wide array of core exercises, bringing the benefits from intense cardio, strength training and abdominal training to every session. Members also have access to SUMHIIT's proprietary app to conveniently monitor and validate their workout, results and health data, schedule classes, and stay connected in real time with their community.

SUMHIIT Fitness is the twin brand to Basecamp Fitness in the United States. SUMHIIT Fitness is the second brand – following Anytime Fitness – and the first studio concept available for franchising worldwide from SEB. As with Anytime Fitness, SUMHIIT master franchisees will benefit from SEB's powerful franchise services network.

"We are thrilled to welcome HIIT enthusiasts around the world to experience SUMHIIT Fitness," said Ben Camper, president, Basecamp Fitness. "We are experiencing strong growth in franchise sales of the Basecamp studio concept across the U.S.; both franchise owners and members are feeling the difference in our format and its ability to build community and deliver real results. It's time for this concept to grow around the world, and we are pleased to offer this concept as SUMHIIT Fitness to potential franchisees in every other global region."

Collective Wellness Group, an affiliate of Anytime Australia Pte. Ltd., the Australia-based Anytime Fitness master franchisee, will be the first open a SUMHIIT Fitness location with timing expected in fall 2023.

"Our existing size and scale across seven continents, thanks to the Anytime Fitness footprint, creates a fantastic foundation for launching the SUMHIIT Fitness brand and concept," said Sander van den Born, executive vice president, international, Self Esteem Brands. "Our franchising services platform and the proven concept in the U.S. means that we can move quickly to help new and existing master franchise owners bring this concept to their countries and communities."

The SUMHIIT Fitness brand launch is part of SEB's aggressive global growth strategy: the company aims to have 10,000 fitness, health and wellness clubs and studios open worldwide by 2030.

"The SUMHIIT Fitness brand plays a key role as we continue to explore growth in key countries and territories across the continents," said David Mortensen, co-founder of Anytime Fitness and president, Self Esteem Brands. "In just two decades, we've grown Anytime Fitness from one location into the largest fitness franchise brand in the world. SUMHIIT Fitness signals our move to extend our wider health and wellness brands and meet the growing demand to help more people achieve their holistic fitness, health and wellness goals. There really has never been a better time than now for fitness, health and wellness franchising and we look forward to welcoming new franchise owners to SUMHIIT Fitness and the SEB family."

