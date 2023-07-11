Self Esteem Brands Welcomes Anytime France as Newest Anytime Fitness Master Franchisee

News provided by

Self Esteem Brands

11 Jul, 2023, 10:00 ET

France becomes latest country in the Anytime Fitness global footprint of franchise fitness clubs

WOODBURY, Minn., July 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Self Esteem Brands (SEB), the parent company of a global portfolio of fitness, health and wellness franchise brands, has announced that Anytime France SARL has joined Anytime Fitness as its latest master franchisee.

"With the general recovery of the fitness market in France, the moment is right; we are well placed to bring the Anytime Fitness brand here as we accelerate our growth across the European landscape," said Sander van den Born, executive vice president of international, Self Esteem Brands. "Working with two exceptional, experienced Anytime Fitness club owners, we are proud to know the brand will play an active role in helping the people of France on their personal health and well-being journeys."

Anytime France is owned by Benoit Hanssen and Matt Burgess, who successfully operate Anytime Fitness clubs across Italy. Anytime France will open and operate Anytime Fitness clubs across Paris, Ile-de-France, Auvergne, Rhone-Alpes, Provence-Alpes, and Cote d'Azur. Specific locations, counts and opening dates will be announced in the near future.

"We're excited to bring the biggest global fitness brand to France," Burgess said. "Coupled with our learnings from neighboring market Italy, and the addition of the local French flavor to the U.S. model, we are confident in our plans for growth, enabling the people of France to meet their fitness and well-being goals."

With France, Self Esteem Brands will now have Anytime Fitness clubs operating in 41 countries and territories around the globe.

About Anytime Fitness

Anytime Fitness is the largest and fastest-growing fitness brand in the world, averaging 300 new clubs per year while serving nearly 5 million members at more than 5,100 clubs in more than 40 countries and territories and on all seven continents. Open 24 hours a day, 365 days a year, Anytime Fitness delivers personalized and affordable health and wellness training, coaching, nutrition, and recovery guidance for our members – in the club, in their homes, in their pockets, wherever they are and anytime they need it. All franchised clubs are individually owned and operated, and members have access to any Anytime Fitness club worldwide. For more information, visit www.anytimefitness.com.  

About Self Esteem Brands

Headquartered in Woodbury, Minnesota, USA, Self Esteem Brands is the world's largest health and wellness franchisor, and is the parent company to Anytime Fitness, Basecamp Fitness, The Bar Method, and Waxing the City. With the mission to improve self-esteem around the globe, Self Esteem Brands, through its suite of health and wellness brands, has more than 5,500 operating locations across all seven continents. Additionally, Self Esteem Brands is the owner of Stronger U Nutrition, Healthy Contributions, and Provision Security. For more information on Self Esteem Brands and its various franchise opportunities, please visit https://sebrands.com/.

Contact:
Kelly Groehler
Self Esteem Brands
+16126698602
[email protected]com

SOURCE Self Esteem Brands

Also from this source

Self Esteem Brands Bringing Basecamp Fitness and Waxing the City to Las Vegas for the First Time

Self Esteem Brands Launches SUMHIIT Fitness

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.