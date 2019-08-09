Self-Exclusion Program for Video Gaming Terminals Launched by Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board

HARRISBURG, Pa., Aug. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board (PGCB) today announced that a self-help tool for individuals to voluntarily exclude themselves from participating in gambling at Video Gaming Terminals (VGTs) is now available.

The VGT Self-Exclusion Program allows individuals to voluntarily choose 1-year, 5-year, or lifetime bans for this gambling activity. VGT establishments and operators must refuse wagers and deny gaming privileges, check cashing, player club membership, complimentary goods and services to any self-excluded person. They must also ensure that self-excluded persons do not receive targeted mailings, promotions, player club materials or other promotional materials relating to VGT activities.

A self-excluded person who has gambled on a VGT while on the self-exclusion list may not collect in any manner or in any proceeding any winnings or recover any losses arising as a result of any gaming activity for the entire period of time that the person is on the Self-Exclusion List. Any winnings issued to, found on or about or redeemed by a self-excluded person shall be remitted to the PGCB and are used towards its responsible gambling programs. If a person violates the terms of self-exclusion, they may be subject to arrest.

The launch of VGTs at several qualified truck stops in the Commonwealth is expected to begin later this month. A qualified truck stop establishment is permitted to operate up to five VGTs that can be used only by individuals at least 21 years of age.

Information and a link to the enrollment site for the VGT Self-Exclusion Program can be accessed from a special link under the QuickLinks section of the homepage on the PGCB's website, https://gamingcontrolboard.pa.gov.

That link also provides access to information and signup for the iGaming and Fantasy Sports Contests Self-Exclusion Program. It is important to note that these Self-Exclusion Programs for internet-based gambling are separate from the existing casino Self-Exclusion Program. Individuals who are interested in self-banning from Pennsylvania casinos must appear in person to a Gaming Control Board office including those in each casino. Signup for the internet-based gambling Self-Exclusion Programs can also be done in person at a Gaming Control Board office.

To speak with a representative with the PGCB about the VGT Self-Exclusion Program or any of the other similar self-help tools can call (717)346-8300.

About the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board :

The Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board is tasked to oversee all aspects of gambling legalized under 2004's Race Horse Development and Gaming Act and the Gaming Expansion Act of 2017. In addition to slot machine and table games gambling at land-based casinos, the expansion includes online casino games available to date on three sites; sports wagering offered through sportsbooks at nine locations and through four online outlets; fantasy sports contests, and; video gaming terminals (VGTs) at truck stops and online games at airports, both expected to be launched in the coming months.

The mature casino industry in Pennsylvania currently consists of 10 stand-alone and racetrack casinos in operation, along with the two smaller resort casinos. These facilities collectively employ over 16,000 people and annually generate $1.4 billion in tax revenue from slot machine and table games play. Construction of a 13th casino is currently underway along with a number of new "mini-casinos" that are expected to begin operation over the next couple of years.

Additional information about both the PGCB's gaming regulatory efforts and Pennsylvania's gaming industry can be found at gamingcontrolboard.pa.gov. You can also follow the agency on Twitter by choosing @PAGamingControl.

