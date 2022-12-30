Self-healing Concrete Global Market Report 2022: Industry to Reach $307.4 Billion by 2030

DUBLIN, Dec. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Self-healing Concrete Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Form; By Application; By Region; Segment Forecast, 2022-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global Self-healing Concrete Market size is expected to reach USD 307.4 billion by 2030, according to a new study. The report gives a detailed insight into current market dynamics and provides analysis on future market growth.



In terms of market revenue, Europe dominates the market and will continue to thrive during the forecast period. This is due to the region's growing demand for self-healing concrete. Because of the region's rapid growth in the construction industry, the industry is expected to grow.



Due to its growing economic importance and rapid growth in the construction industry, Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest developing region during the forecast period. One of the key factors driving the industry's positive outlook is significant growth in the global construction industry. Furthermore, rising demand for environmentally friendly, dependable, and long-lasting constructions is driving industry expansion.



Increased construction activity for institutions, office buildings, healthcare centers, restaurants, education centers, hotels, and other commercial complexes is expected to boost the growth of self-healing concrete. Furthermore, the adoption of technical changes in building to increase the durability of the structures is likely to support industry growth in a positive way. Growing investment in large-scale infrastructure projects is a significant factor driving up global demand for self-healing concrete. Many developing economies are investing and cooperating in infrastructure projects for long-term profits, which is a significant factor contributing to the global industry's revenue growth.



During the forecast period, capsule-based self-healing concrete is expected to grow significantly. When these substances are introduced into wall gaps, they react with air or another surrounded concrete matrix to form hardened substances that fill the gaps in walls and other building components.



Self-healing Concrete Market Report Highlights

The self-healing concrete's vascular form, which had the biggest revenue share in 2021, is predicted to expand at the fastest rate over the projection period. This type is utilised when a network of tubes containing concrete-specific healing agents are transferred from the inside to the exterior of the building walls.

In terms of revenue, the infrastructure application category had the highest share in 2021 and is anticipated to increase significantly over the next several years. The increasing efforts by construction businesses to work with product development companies to market a product for the durability of infrastructure are anticipated to increase product demand.

Europe led the worldwide market and is anticipated to have considerable growth throughout the foreseeable future. Positive signs about private and governmental debt in Europe are promoting the expansion of the construction sector, which is anticipated to favourably contribute to industry growth.

Market Dynamics

Drivers and Opportunities

Growing Demand for Reliable and Durable Construction

Growing Demand for Reduction in Structural Maintenance Cost

Restraints and Challenges

High Cost of the Product

The publisher has segmented the self-healing concrete market report based on form, application, and region:

Self-healing Concrete, Form Outlook (Revenue - USD Billion, 2022 - 2030)

Intrinsic

Capsule Based

Vascular

Self-healing Concrete, Application Outlook (Revenue - USD Billion, 2022 - 2030)

Residential

Industrial

Commercial

Infrastructure

Self-healing Concrete, Regional Outlook (Revenue - USD Billion, 2022 - 2030)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Asia Pacific

Japan

China

India

Australia

South Korea

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

& South Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Executive Summary



3. Research Methodology



4. Global Self-healing Concrete Market Insights



5. Global Self-healing Concrete Market, by Form



6. Global Self-healing Concrete Market, by Application



7. Global Self-healing Concrete Market, by Geography

8. Competitive Landscape



9. Company Profiles



Companies Mentioned

Basilisk Acciona

Akzo Nobel N.V

CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V.

Sika AG

Devan

Fescon

BASF SE,Tarmac

HEIDELBERGCEMENT

Holcim

Firth

Buzzi Unicem USA

Kwik Bond Polymers

Wacker Chemie AG

Xypex Chemical Corporation

Breedon Group plc.

Corbion

Polycoat Products

Fosroc

Giatec Scientific Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/jce3v

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets