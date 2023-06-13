Self-healing materials market size to grow by USD 3,739.18 million from 2022 to 2027; 39% of the market growth to originate from APAC - Technavio

NEW YORK, June 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The self-healing market size is expected to grow by USD 3,739.18 million during 2023-2027, progressing at a CAGR of 23.95% as per the latest Technavio market research report. APAC is going to have lucrative growth during the forecast period. APAC is estimated to account for 39% of the global market growth. This growth can be attributed to factors such as the flourishing construction industry, rapid urbanization, population expansion, and increasing per capita income in the region. China and Japan are important markets, with significant demand from the automotive, electronics, construction, and healthcare industries. Furthermore, there is an increasing demand for self-healing materials from various Southeast Asian countries for applications in the construction industry. All these factors are driving the growth of the regional market. For more insights on the market share of various regions- Download a sample report in MINUTES

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Self Healing Materials Market 2023-2027

What's New?

Special coverage on the Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

- war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Self-Healing Materials Market: Long-term financial benefits provided by self-healing materials to drive growth

The demand for self-healing materials is largely driven by the construction industry.

These innovative self-healing materials are employed to safeguard building components against wear and damage.

As a result, using self-healing materials offers long-term financial advantages to end-users, thereby driving the market's growth.

Hence, such factors drive market growth during the forecast period.

Self-Healing Materials Market: Continuous Expansion of the Wind Energy Industry is one of the construction materials market trends

The wind power industry is experiencing rapid growth and is using composite materials with reinforcing fibers to produce lightweight rotor blades.

Furthermore, composite materials like fiber-reinforced plastics (FRP), which possess self-healing properties, are occasionally employed as reinforcing materials for wind turbine rotor blades.

As a result, the use of self-healing composites in the production of wind turbine blades provides a strong barrier against unexpected failures because these materials can repair themselves when damaged.

Hence, this trend is projected to fuel the growth of the self-healing materials market during the forecast period.

Self-Healing Materials Market:

The growth of the market may be hindered by the presence of limited self-healing mechanisms within the materials.

The material's ability to self-repair is hampered by its limited capacity to retain microcapsules and the irreversible nature of capsule rupture, both of which reduce its potential to self-repair.

As a result, this factor is expected to present a challenge in the growth of the global self-healing materials market throughout the forecast period.

Some of the key Self-Healing Materials Market Players:

The self-healing materials market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

Acciona SA, Adaptive Surface Technologies Inc., Applied Thin Films Inc., Arkema Group, Autonomic Materials Inc., Avecom NV, BASF SE, CEMEX SAB de CV, Costain Group Plc, Covestro AG, DuPont de Nemours Inc., Element Solutions Inc., Evonik Industries AG, Green Basilisk BV, Ilika PLC, NEI Corp., QinetiQ Ltd., SAS Nanotechnologies, Sensor Coating System Ltd., and Sika AG

Self-Healing Materials Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the self-healing materials market by by form factor (intrinsic and extrinsic), Technology (Reversible polymers, Microencapsulation, and Others) and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa).

The intrinsic segment is expected to experience significant growth in market share during the forecast period. Intrinsically self-healing polymers can repair molecular and macroscopic damage by temporarily increasing the mobility of polymer chains in localized areas. Hence, the adoption of intrinsically self-healing polymers is significantly high and is expected to increase further during the forecast period.

The advanced building materials market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.34% between 2022 and 2027, and the size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 17,001.89 million. This report extensively covers market segmentation by type (advanced cement and concrete, cross-laminated timber, sealants, structural insulated panel, and others), end-user (commercial, industrial, and residential), and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America). The increase in the number of smart cities is one of the factors driving the advanced building materials market growth.

The balsa core materials market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.83% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecasted to increase by USD 74.2 million. Furthermore, this balsa core materials market report extensively covers market segmentation by type (monolayer and multilayer), end-user (wind energy, aerospace, marine, and others), and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa). The increasing demand for balsa wood sheets from end-user industries is one of the key factors driving the balsa core materials market growth.

Self-Healing Materials Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 23.95% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 3,739.18 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 22.45 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 39% Key countries US, China, Japan, South Korea, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Acciona SA, Adaptive Surface Technologies Inc., Applied Thin Films Inc., Arkema Group, Autonomic Materials Inc., Avecom NV, BASF SE, CEMEX SAB de CV, Costain Group Plc, Covestro AG, DuPont de Nemours Inc., Element Solutions Inc., Evonik Industries AG, Green Basilisk BV, Ilika PLC, NEI Corp., QinetiQ Ltd., SAS Nanotechnologies, Sensor Coating System Ltd., and Sika AG Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

