Self-Help For Survivors Podcast, Bar Fights Nominated for Women in Podcasting Awards

"This is an incredible honor. Bar Fights has been dedicated to shining a light on pressing issues, particularly those surrounding sexual abuse, through engaging conversations with survivors and influential figures advocating for change. I'm proud of what we have accomplished!" said Sarah Klein, host of "Bar Fights."

"Bar Fights" podcast

Sarah Klein, advocate, survivor, and renowned sexual abuse attorney at MANLY, STEWART & FINALDI, has led Bar Fights with a fervent commitment to justice and a determination to effect positive change. As the first known survivor of former Olympic women's gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar, Klein's courage and resilience have inspired countless individuals. Her dedication to advocating for victims and holding perpetrators and institutions accountable is evident in each episode of Bar Fights.

Bar Fights can be heard on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Libsyn, and other major platforms.

As Klein's legal practice remains dedicated to representing victims of sexual abuse and advocating for legislative reform, Bar Fights serves as an extension of her advocacy efforts, reaching audiences globally.

Women In Podcasting Awards voting officially opens on August 1st and individuals can support Bar Fights by voting here: https://womeninpodcasting.net/bar-fights/.

Bar Fights is available for streaming on https://barfights.libsyn.com, inviting listeners to join the conversation and be part of the movement for change. Sarah Klein's Instagram account can be found here: https://www.instagram.com/sarahgklein/.

