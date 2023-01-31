SELF HELP GRAPHICS & ART RECEIVES $250,000 BY S. MARK TAPER FOUNDATION TOWARD ITS CAPITAL CAMPAIGN AND BUILDING RENOVATION

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Renown Los Angeles-based Chicano/x and Latinx arts organization and cultural center, Self Help Graphics & Art (SHG), is proud to announce that it has been granted $250,000 from the S. Mark Taper Foundation toward its Capital Campaign. The generous grant will support SHG's building renovation and will be highlighted in the naming of the dynamic central area of its building to the "S. Mark Taper Foundation Community Gathering Space". SHG's capital renovation will commence in spring 2023 and make critical improvement to its 112-year old building and cultural center site in Los Angeles, California (Boyle Heights).

"We're very excited to receive the notable support of the S. Mark Taper Foundation toward our capital renovation. The $250,000 grant will positively impact the renovation of our building and be uplifted through the renaming of the dynamic and central hub of our cultural center, to the 'S. Mark Taper Foundation Community Gathering Space'," says SHG Executive Director, Betty Avila. To date, the Capital Campaign has garnered nearly $14.9 million, with an estimated $2.5 million needed to complete its Capital Campaign.

The path to complete the repayment of the mortgage in 2023 was supported by the Los Angeles County Supervisorial District 1 (Office of Honorable Hilda L. Solis), La Vida Feliz Foundation, Perenchio Foundation, Ahmanson Foundation, Vera R. Campbell Foundation, The California Endowment, and private donors. The Capital Renovation fundraising is ongoing with support by the State of California, the S. Mark Taper Foundation, and major contributions from generous private donors.

About Self Help Graphics & Art

Since its incorporation in 1973, SHG has produced more than 2,000 art print editions, including 70+ atelier projects and exhibitions all over the world. The organization remains dedicated to the production, interpretation and distribution of prints and other art media by Chicana/o and Latinx/e artists; and its multidisciplinary intergenerational programs promote artistic excellence and empower community by providing access to working space, tools, training and resources. Now in its 50th year, SHG continues to foster emerging Chicana/o and Latinx artists through its world-class printmaking practice and supports the role of artists as leaders, both within its organization and the community. For more information, visit www.selfhelpgraphics.com .

About S. Mark Taper Foundation

The S. Mark Taper Foundation, founded in 1989, is a private family foundation dedicated to enhancing the quality of people's lives by supporting nonprofit organizations and their work in our communities.

Contact: Jennifer Cuevas

213-375-8714

[email protected]

SOURCE Self Help Graphics & Art