SELF HELP GRAPHICS & ART SECURES 1.5M FEDERAL GRANT FROM HOUSE APPROPRIATIONS SUBCOMMITTEE ON TRANSPORTATION, HOUSING AND URBAN DEVELOPMENT TOWARD ITS CAPITAL CAMPAIGN AND BUILDING RENOVATION

LOS ANGELES, March 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Chicano/x and Latinx arts legacy organization and cultural center, Self Help Graphics & Art (SHG), is proud to announce that it has secured $1.5 million in federal grant funding from the House Appropriations Subcommittee on Transportation, Housing, and Urban Development toward its Capital Campaign. SHG's capital renovation will commence in spring 2023.

The $1.5 million in federal funding will be allocated toward its 112 year-old building renovation, centered on upgrading the building to the quality and caliber of the art that is produced within its walls. "I'm proud to have secured $1.5 million in federal funding for the repair and retrofit of Self Help Graphics & Art's 112 year old building and property to become a cultural center. This project will provide crucial resources and free and accessible programs to underserved communities," said Congressman Jimmy Gomez (34th District). "SHG's youth programs, printmaking facilities, exhibitions and cultural programs, like Dia De Los Muertos, have provided thousands of people with empowering community-building activities rooted in social justice and the advancement of Latine art and culture. I look forward to seeing the new and improved center that will expand programmatic space and integrate health and wellness through vibrant green spaces."

"Self Help Graphics & Art is an arts nonprofit organization celebrating its 50th year in 2023. The unprecedented funding support at the federal level will directly impact the renovation of the 12,507 square foot building and the property (a 20,510 square foot lot), which are in dire need of repair and retrofitting; for its current use as a cultural center, to more safely meet the community's needs and fully activate its indoor and outdoor footprint for community programs," says SHG Executive Director, Betty Avila. To date, the Capital Campaign has garnered nearly $14.9 million, with an estimated $3 million needed to complete its Capital Campaign.

The path to complete the repayment of the mortgage in 2023 was supported by the Los Angeles County Supervisorial District 1 (Office of Honorable Hilda L. Solis), La Vida Feliz Foundation, Perenchio Foundation, Ahmanson Foundation, Vera R. Campbell Foundation, The California Endowment, and private donors.

The Capital Renovation fundraising is ongoing with support by the State of California, the federal House Appropriations Subcommittee on Transportation, Housing, and Urban Development, the S. Mark Taper Foundation and major contributions from generous private donors. Learn more about SHG's Capital Campaign here .

About Self Help Graphics & Art

Since its incorporation in 1973, SHG has produced more than 2,000 art print editions, including 70+ atelier projects and exhibitions all over the world. The organization remains dedicated to the production, interpretation and distribution of prints and other art media by Chicana/o and Latinx/e artists; and its multidisciplinary intergenerational programs promote artistic excellence and empower community by providing access to working space, tools, training and resources. Now in its 50th year, SHG continues to foster emerging Chicana/o and Latinx artists through its world-class printmaking practice and supports the role of artists as leaders, both within its organization and the community. For more information, visit www.selfhelpgraphics.com .

