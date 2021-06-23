Self Inflating Air Mattress Camping Sleeping Pad From Hyke & Byke Praised for Number of Features

FRANKLIN LAKES, N.J., June 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyke & Byke, a leading outdoor gear brand for people who love to adventure in nature, reports that impressed users have been praising its self-inflating sleeping pad for its many features. Founded by a group of dedicated backpackers and outdoor enthusiasts, the company offers premium, lightweight, and comfortable gear for sleeping outside at the best price possible.

Find more on the sleeping mattress at https://www.amazon.com/Hyke-Byke-Appalachian-Inflatable-Sleeping/dp/B08F956Q2N.

Light Camping Self-Inflating Air Mattress Sleeping Pads for Backpacking

Customers are pleasantly surprised by the number of features the air mattress offers. One reviewer sums up the overall user consensus, saying, "Here's what I like about this mattress: small carry size, lightweight, easily fits back into the carry bag, thick enough to be comfortable and the built-in cinch strap. This is a great summer mattress. I especially like how it easily fits back into the carry bag. I've struggled with other mattresses that would never fit back into the bag once you used them. I love the built-in strap. No more lost straps! It's always right there, and it fits perfectly."

The review goes on to highlight one specific feature, "Probably the coolest feature is the adjustment valve. After you fill the mattress and lay on it, you can adjust it to the perfect firmness by just pressing a button. You want just a little sag in the middle to be comfortable."

"These full and ultralight sized sleeping pads for backpacking are the lightest, most compressible pads with the highest quality materials that we have made," comments the brand's senior spokesperson, Daniel Ede. The camping sleeping pad weighs only 1 pound and 8 ounces. It measures 11 inches by 3.5 inches when fully rolled, making it easily tucked into a backpack without sacrificing space for other adventuring essentials. "We want to make sure the back that carries this pad all day can rest on it in perfect comfort," adds Ede.

For those interested in additional information about the self-inflating sleeping pad by Hyke & Byke, please visit the company's Amazon storefront or official website at https://hykeandbyke.com/ .

About Hyke & Byke

"Hyke & Byke is a small but rapidly growing, independent outdoor gear company that was inspired and built by a group of entrepreneurial outdoorsmen who felt that the outdoor gear market was filled with overpriced products that could be better designed and sold at honest prices. We struggled for years to always find a great deal on each product we buy to support our addiction to the outdoors. After years of turmoil, we felt we could do better and launched Hyke & Byke to the public in 2015, after years of start-up conversations and planning efforts.

