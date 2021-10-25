Self-Inflating Bag Market to grow by USD 71.79 mn|Evolving Opportunities with Aero Healthcare AU Pty Ltd. and Ambu AS |17000+ Technavio Reports

Factors such as the rising prevalence of COPD and the rising global awareness about CPR will offer immense growth opportunities. However, the presence of intense competition among vendors may impede market growth. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. The self-inflating bag market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period.

Self-Inflating Bag Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Product

Reusable



Disposable

Geographic

North America



Europe



Asia



ROW

Self-Inflating Bag Market 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis and Scope

Some of the major vendors of the self-inflating bag market include Aero Healthcare AU Pty Ltd., Ambu AS, HUM GmbH, Intersurgical Ltd., Laerdal Medical, Medtronic Plc, PERSYS MEDICAL, Smiths Medical Inc., VYAIRE MEDICAL Inc., and WEINMANN Emergency Medical Technology GmbH + Co. KG. To help businesses improve their market position, Technavio's report provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market.

The report also covers the following areas:

Self-Inflating Bag Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist self-inflating bag market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the self-inflating bag market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the self-inflating bag market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of self-inflating bag market vendors

Self-Inflating Bag Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2019 Forecast period 2020-2024 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5% Market growth 2020-2024 USD 71.79 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 4.04 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW Performing market contribution North America at 38% Key consumer countries US, UK, Canada, France, and Australia Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Aero Healthcare AU Pty Ltd., Ambu AS, HUM GmbH, Intersurgical Ltd., Laerdal Medical, Medtronic Plc, PERSYS MEDICAL, Smiths Medical Inc., VYAIRE MEDICAL Inc., and WEINMANN Emergency Medical Technology GmbH + Co. KG Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

