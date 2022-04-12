Self-injection Devices Market to be Worth $10.8 Billion by 2030: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, April 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global self-injection devices market size is expected to reach USD 10.8 billion by 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. It is projected to expand at a CAGR of 5.7% from 2022 to 2030. Increasing patient volume and rising prevalence of chronic diseases along with the high adoption of advanced drug delivery systems are factors estimated to surge the demand for self-injection devices.

Key Insights & Findings from the report:

Needle-free injectors segment held the largest market share in 2021 owing to the rising demand for needle-free injectors and increased health consciousness among individuals.

The disposable segment held a significant market share in 2021 due to the ease of use and the presence of a built-in glass syringe that reduces the necessity of manually loading the glass syringe, eventually making it more convenient for patients.

The cancer segment is anticipated to gain the highest market share during the forecast period due to the increasing prevalence of cancer all across the globe.

North America led the market in 2021 owing to the increasing demand for self-injection devices used for the treatment of several chronic diseases.

Read 120-page market research report, " Self-injection Devices Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product (Autoinjectors, Needle-free Injectors), By Usability (Disposable, Reusable), By Application (Cancer, Pain Management), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2022 - 2030 ", published by Grand View Research.

Self-injection Devices Market Growth & Trends

Prevention of needle stick injury is a primary factor for healthcare professionals and companies to introduce self-injection devices such as auto injectors. To avoid needlestick injuries to healthcare workers, the U.S., Europe, and other markets mandate the use of safety devices. Several auto-injectors provide the additional benefit of needle stick protection to healthcare professionals. It is expected that in the U.S. about 69,000 injuries can be prevented annually. Numerous auto-injectors have integral and passive safety features that eliminate or reduce the risk of injury.

Innovation in the field of New Drug Delivery Systems (NDDDS) has led to the rising demand for self-administered medications. The invention of novel injectable delivery devices such as pre-filled syringes, pen injectors, auto injectors, and needle-free injectors has made the self-administration of drugs easier and more convenient for patients. The majority of biological drugs are delivered using injections, which include the threat of needlestick injuries. To minimize this issue, pharmaceutical firms are developing self-administered needle-free injectors and patient-friendly medication-device combination products.

The COVID-19 pandemic has altered expectations and perceptions of delivery settings and contributed to a rise in preference for self-administration medication. As this becomes the norm, several manufacturers are inclined to make the patient experience the vital component of drug delivery design. Significantly, the COVID-19 vaccines will increase the demand for injectable devices and the pandemic has also shown the benefit of self-use devices as well as connected devices. Post-pandemic there may be a rise in upcoming innovation in devices and pharma manufacturers will progressively collaborate to use self-injection devices in combination with other digital assets such as apps, phones, and personal computers. Eventually, this will bring the patient into far greater control of their care.

Self-Injection Devices Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global self-injection devices market based on product, usability, application, and region:

Self-injection Devices Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2030)

Auto injectors

Pen Injectors

Wearable Injectors

Needle-free Injectors

Self-injection Devices Usability Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2030)

Disposable

Reusable

Self-injection Devices Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 -2030)

Cancer

Autoimmune Disorders

Hormonal Disorders

Pain Management

Others

Self-injection Devices Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2030)

North America

U.S.



Canada

Europe

Germany



U.K.



France



Italy



Spain

Asia Pacific

Japan



China



India



Australia



South Korea

Latin America

Brazil



Mexico



Argentina



Colombia

MEA

South Africa



Saudi Arabia



UAE

List of Key Players in the Self-Injection Devices Market

Amgen

Antares Pharma

Gerresheimer AG,

NuGen Medical Devices,

Pfizer, Inc.

SHL Medical AG

Ypsomed AG

BD

Haselmeier AG

Owen Mumford Ltd

