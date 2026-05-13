Self-Insurance Institute of America Opens Registration for 2026 National Conference

SIMPSONVILLE, S.C., May 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Self-Insurance Institute of America (SIIA), the leading national trade association representing the self-insurance and captive insurance industry has announced that registration is now open for its 2026 National Conference—recognized as the premier gathering for professionals across the self-insurance marketplace.

Self-Insurance Institute of America

SIIA represents a broad and diverse membership that includes employers, third-party administrators, captive managers, stop-loss carriers, brokers, and specialized service providers. Through its work in advocacy, education, and networking, SIIA is committed to advancing and protecting the business of self-insurance. Its National Conference serves as the industry's flagship event, providing a forum for collaboration, knowledge exchange, and strategic business development.

The 2026 National Conference, taking place on October 11-13 at the JW Marriott Desert Ridge in Phoenix, Arizona, will convene influential thought leaders, innovative solution providers, and key decision-makers from across the country. The conference agenda has been thoughtfully developed to address the most pressing issues facing the industry while fostering meaningful connections among attendees.

This year's program will include:

Comprehensive educational sessions focused on current industry trends and legislative developments

High-value networking opportunities with peers and industry leaders

Expert insights into the evolving self-insurance and captive landscape

A highlight video from the 2025 conference is available, offering a preview of the experience and engagement attendees can expect in 2026.

SIIA members are eligible for a $300 early registration discount for registrations completed on or before June 18, 2026. While exhibit booths for the 2026 conference are sold out, a limited number of sponsorship opportunities remain available for organizations seeking to elevate their brand visibility at the event.

About the Self-Insurance Institute of America

The Self-Insurance Institute of America is a national trade association dedicated to protecting and promoting the business of self-insurance and captive insurance. Through advocacy, education, and industry engagement, SIIA provides its members with the resources and representation needed to succeed in a rapidly evolving marketplace. www.siia.org

Media Contact:

Bryan Irland

Self-Insurance Institute of America

908.675.6937

[email protected]

SOURCE Self-Insurance Institute of America