Self Lender Surpasses 120,000 Accounts, Triples Staff and Hires Consumer Marketing Veteran Brett Billick

Billick was previously Chief Marketing Officer at SpareFoot, the largest online marketplace for self-storage comparison shopping, and head of marketing at RetailMeNot, an online coupons aggregator. He has also held senior marketing positions at Virgin America and Gap Inc.

"We are excited to have Brett join the team to help steer our next phase of growth," said James Garvey, CEO of Self Lender. "Brett brings years of experience in building and scaling teams that bring great consumer products to the masses."

"I was immediately impressed by the sheer number of positive reviews of Self Lender. Much of this company's growth is due to word of mouth as people recommend the company to their friends and family," Billick added. "And we're just getting started -- I'm excited to join this incredible team as we help consumers begin or rewrite their personal financial journeys."

Credit bureau Experian reports that over a third of Americans have poor credit and a GoBanking survey revealed that 70 percent of Americans have less than $1,000 in savings. Self Lender provides a simple and affordable solution for consumers to build their credit and savings, even if they don't have a credit score already.

"While we have now surpassed 120,000 customers thanks to the hard work of the team and the positive reception to the product, we look forward to helping many more of the 100 million Americans with no credit score or poor credit history," said Garvey.

"Self Lender provides a simple and affordable way for people to build their credit," Billick said. "Establishing healthy credit to achieve long term financial goals is very important. Our intent is to help consumers build their credit score and savings at the same time."

About Self Lender

Self Lender is helping thousands of people improve their financial journey with a credit-builder account, a simple way to build credit and save money at the same time. For more information, visit www.selflender.com.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/self-lender-surpasses-120-000-accounts-triples-staff-and-hires-consumer-marketing-veteran-brett-billick-300666064.html

SOURCE Self Lender, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.selflender.com

