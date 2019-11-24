Self-Operating Components Platform Launched, ALLPCB Grows at a Double-Digit Rate.

In March 2019, both of ALLPCB SMT (Surface Mounted Technology) factory and "components supply chain" business unit were established in Hangzhou. While in operation, some problems were occasionally found. For example: Components procurement processes are often unnecessarily complex and messy. The delivery time is too long. The part price is high and the quality is inconsistent.

In order to solve these crucial problems in the PCB industry, the online component supply chain platform was formed.

In July 2019, ALLPCB started to build its self-operating components platform, including building a professional team, organizing system research and development (R&D) team, setting up its intelligent warehouse and logistics center, coordinating supplier merchants and so on. After 4 months of hard work and testing, the online component supply chain platform officially launched today.

The newly launched supply chain components platform can meet the needs of customers' one-stop procurement of electronic components. Compared with the other component online malls in the industry, the ALLPCB components platform has the following advantages:

1. Price

The average price of components found on the platform is lower than the industry average rate by 25-30%. Customers can directly purchase components at wholesale price.

2. Quantity

The minimum order quantity on the platform is 1 piece. All the orders are distributed automatically by in-house intelligent computer systems.

3. Ultra-fast

2 hours delivery service guaranteed.

4. Quality

ALLPCB never compromises on quality and only cooperates with a plenty of high-quality brand suppliers. Authentic & original products guaranteed. Full Refund if any purchased parts are found to be fake or counterfeits.

The ALLPCB component platform will become the "hub" for online trading of electronic components. In the future, there will be huge orders collected here and it will achieve the world's largest big data service center of electronic components supply chain.

ALLPCB is equipped with the modern intelligent warehouse logistics center, the professional technology development and marketing promotion teams, large and medium-sized electronic component suppliers all over the world, etc. All of these mentioned above provide a solid foundation for the components platform.

With the component online platform launched, ALLPCB has proved that it completes a one-stop service from PCB proofing to electronic components procurement and then surface mount technology (SMT) placement. The self-operating online component platform will be one of the most important parts of the collaborative manufacturing platform and supply chain ecosystem powered by ALLPCB.

ALLPCB is doing things that seem impossible and rewrites the industry standard for PCB prototype and assembly service. The whole ALLPCB team members strive to build the best service provider in electronic industry.

ALLPCB is making a great change in the PCB industry that it will be a big success.

About ALLPCB:

ALLPCB is an ultrafast PCB super factory as well as an Internet-based manufacturing company, committed to building an electronic collaborative manufacturing service platform. It offers professional one-stop service, including PCB prototype, PCB Assembly and components sourcing. Since founding, ALLPCB has reconstructed the traditional PCB industry by data-driven technology.

Website: https://www.allpcb.com/

SOURCE ALLPCB

Related Links

https://www.allpcb.com

