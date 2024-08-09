Self-Paced E-Learning Market size is set to grow by USD 6.17 billion from 2024-2028, Availability of subject proficiency assessments and certifications boost the market, Technavio

NEW YORK, Aug. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global self-paced e-learning market size is estimated to grow by USD 6.17 billion from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 2.31% during the forecast period. Availability of subject proficiency assessments and certifications is driving market growth, with a trend towards growing popularity of microlearning. However, increase in number of free online courses poses a challenge. Key market players include 2U Inc., Anthology Inc., Berlitz Corp., Cerritos College, City and Guilds Group, D2L Inc., e Careers Ltd., Encompass Safety Solutions Ltd., Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co., iEnergizer Ltd., John Wiley and Sons Inc., Learning Technologies Group Plc, NIIT Ltd., Pearson Plc, Simplilearn, StraighterLine Inc., Think and Learn Pvt. Ltd., Totara Learning Solutions Ltd., Udemy Inc., and Vedantu Innovations Pvt. Ltd..

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global self-paced e-learning market 2024-2028

Self-Paced E-Learning Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2023 Historic period 2018 - 2022 Forecast period 2024-2028 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 2.31% Market growth 2024-2028 USD 6173.6 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 2.23 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 35% Key countries US, China, UK, India, and Canada Key companies profiled 2U Inc., Anthology Inc., Berlitz Corp., Cerritos College, City and Guilds Group, D2L Inc., e Careers Ltd., Encompass Safety Solutions Ltd., Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co., iEnergizer Ltd., John Wiley and Sons Inc., Learning Technologies Group Plc, NIIT Ltd., Pearson Plc, Simplilearn, StraighterLine Inc., Think and Learn Pvt. Ltd., Totara Learning Solutions Ltd., Udemy Inc., and Vedantu Innovations Pvt. Ltd.

Market Driver

The self-paced e-learning market is witnessing a notable trend towards microlearning. Microlearning refers to the delivery of small, focused learning modules that can be completed in a short amount of time. This approach is gaining popularity in both the corporate and individual learning sectors. In the corporate world, microlearning is particularly useful for addressing the short attention spans of learners and can be easily integrated into mobile devices. The growing adoption of mobile learning in education is also driving the popularity of microlearning apps, such as Google's Primer, which offer quick and efficient learning experiences. Microlearning modules can be delivered through various formats, including short videos, infographics, and audio. In higher education, micro-learning academic courses offer just-in-time learning opportunities, enabling students to fill learning gaps and increase their grasp of concepts efficiently. Overall, the demand for microlearning methodologies is expected to increase significantly in the global self-paced e-learning market due to their convenience, flexibility, and effectiveness.

The Self-Paced E-Learning Market is experiencing significant growth, particularly in areas of personal development and hobbies. Video-based learning and social learning features are popular trends, enabling accessible, versatile, and personalized learning experiences. Blockchain technology is being used for certification verification, ensuring credibility. Remote workforce training is a key driver, with corporate learning platforms offering blended solutions of synchronous and asynchronous learning. STEM programs in science, engineering, math are in high demand, catering to the needs of students and professionals using smart phones, mobile devices, computers, and even traditional cellular phones. Digital Transformation, Remote Work, Artificial Intelligence, and Automation are shaping the future of this market. Startups and entrepreneurs are innovating with e-learning platforms, videos, and educational apps. Key players include Blackboard, GP Strategies, N2N Services, Saba Software, Tata Interactive Systems, and more.

Segment Overview

This self-paced e-learning market report extensively covers market segmentation by

Product 1.1 Packaged content

1.2 Services End-user 2.1 Students

2.2 Employees Geography 3.1 North America

3.2 APAC

3.3 Europe

3.4 South America

3.5 Middle East and Africa

1.1 Packaged content- The packaged segment in the self-paced e-learning market refers to on-demand, pre-made content sold by vendors. Its popularity stems from the increasing need for effective, contextualized learning solutions among students and employees. Packaged content encompasses various formats, including videos, gamified elements, and microlearning. The post-secondary education sector and corporations are significant consumers, driving market growth. Vendors like City and Guilds Group (City and Guilds), with brands like Kineo, cater to this demand with off-the-shelf courses. Kineo's innovative offerings expedite corporate training and provide a range of self-paced e-learning modules. The language learning sector also contributes to the packaged segment's expansion. In the education sector, vendors such as Think & Learn Pvt. Ltd. (Byju's) and Vedantu Innovations Pvt. Ltd. (Vedantu) offer interactive self-paced e-learning solutions with packaged content for K-12 and higher education. These platforms enable learners to engage with tutors for clarification, fostering a more effective learning experience. Interactions with tutors and the availability of packaged content in various formats are expected to fuel the growth of the packaged segment and the global self-paced e-learning market.

Research Analysis

The Self-Paced E-Learning Market has experienced significant growth in recent years, driven by the digital transformation and the shift towards remote work. Artificial Intelligence and Automation are playing a key role in delivering personalized learning experiences, making education more accessible and flexible. Startups and entrepreneurs are also entering the market, disrupting traditional education models with innovative solutions. Self-paced e-learning offers students the freedom to learn at their own pace, making it an attractive option for lifelong learning and upskilling. Microlearning, gamification, data analytics, and mobile e-learning are some of the trends shaping this market. However, the lack of discipline and motivation among students can be a challenge, requiring innovative solutions for assignments, assessments, and interactive online services. The use of learning management systems, application simulation tools, and rapid e-learning authoring tools can help teachers and institutions deliver high-quality education and information to students effectively.

Market Research Overview

Self-Paced E-Learning Market: A Digital Transformation in Education Self-paced e-learning, a key component of digital transformation in education, is gaining momentum due to remote work and the need for flexible learning. This market encompasses interactive online services, mobile e-learning, and learning management systems. Artificial Intelligence (AI) and automation are driving innovation, with AI algorithms providing personalized learning paths and interactive assignments. Startups and entrepreneurs are disrupting traditional education models with self-paced e-learning solutions. Flexible learning, microlearning, and lifelong learning are popular trends, allowing students to learn at their own pace and on their preferred devices, from smart phones to computers.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation

Product

Packaged Content



Services

End-user

Students



Employees

Geography

North America



APAC



Europe



South America



Middle East And Africa

7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Company Landscape

11 Company Analysis

12 Appendix

