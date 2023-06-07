Self-paced E-learning Market size to grow by USD 6,960.68 million from 2022 to 2027; the availability of subject proficiency assessments and certifications to boost market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, June 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The self-paced e-learning market is set to grow by USD 6,960.68 million from 2022 to 2027. The market is estimated to be progressing at a CAGR of 2.64% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the availability of subject proficiency assessments and certifications. Assessments of these courses help in evaluating the level of proficiency of learners in a subject. Also, they aid in building the learner's awareness about their progress in learning a subject or concept, enabling learners to re-study the sections of subject content in which they have scored less during an assessment or test. Hence, regular assessments on the knowledge and proficiency in a subject and related certification are expected to be one of the major driving factors for the growth of the market during the forecast period. Here is an Exclusive report talking about Market scenarios with a historical period (2017-2021) and the forecast period (2023-2027). Download Sample Report in minutes!

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Self-paced E-learning Market 2023-2027

The self-paced e-learning market covers the following areas:

Self-paced E-learning Market Sizing

Self-paced E-learning Market Forecast

Self-paced E-learning Market Analysis

The report on the self-paced e-learning market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.

Self-paced E-learning Market 2023-2027 - Market Dynamics

Significant Trends

The increased emphasis on microlearning is an emerging self-paced E-learning market trend that is expected to have a positive impact.

Given its small size and fast completion rate, microlearning is gaining prominence in the corporate training sector. It is the provision of focused, short nuggets that are ideal to deal with training challenges that occur due to the short attention span of learners.

The growing importance and adoption of mobile devices to learn have also made microlearning the appropriate choice for organizations that opt for e-learning solutions.

Hence, such factors will increase the market growth during the forecast period.

Major Challenges

The number of free online courses and free online content is a major challenge impeding the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Due to the growing adoption of MOOCs that offer partially free courses to end-users, the adoption of open-source solutions is rapidly increasing. For instance, Companies such as edX and Lynda.com (a part of LinkedIn) offer several MOOCs to students, and in 2021, edX announced that it had added seven million new learners to its customer base.

Furthermore, the increase in the number of open-source learning platforms such as Moodle, Docebo, and Sakai , which offer content authoring capabilities, also poses a threat to the various vendors of self-paced e-learning services as well as content creation services.

, which offer content authoring capabilities, also poses a threat to the various vendors of self-paced e-learning services as well as content creation services. Hence, such challenges impede market growth during the forecast period.

What's New? -

Special coverage on the Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

- war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Self-paced E-learning Market 2023-2027: Market Segmentation

The self-paced e-learning market analysis includes segments including product (packaged content and services), end-user (students and employees), and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

The market share growth by the packaged content segment will be significant during the forecast period. A major factor for the growth is the increasing demand for personalized content and off-the-shelf courses from the post-secondary education segment and the corporate sector. The segment comprises on-demand, off-the-shelf content that is provided by vendors. Furthermore, the adoption of packaged self-paced e-learning content is rising due to the increasing demand for effective, contextualized, and precise content from both students and employees. Hence, such factors drive segment growth during the forecast period.

Companies Mentioned

2U Inc.

Anthology Inc.

Berlitz Corp.

Cerritos College

City and Guilds Group

D2L Corp.

e Careers Ltd.

Encompass Safety Solutions Ltd.

iEnergizer

John Wiley and Sons Inc.

Learning Technologies Group Plc

NIIT Ltd.

Pearson Plc

Simplilearn Solutions Pvt. Ltd.

StraighterLine Inc.

Think and Learn Pvt. Ltd.

Totara Learning Solutions Ltd.

Udemy Inc

Vedantu Innovations Pvt. Ltd.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co.

Vendor Offerings

2U Inc. - The company offers self-paced E-learning solutions through short courses, boot camps, and evaluation programs.

The company offers self-paced E-learning solutions through short courses, boot camps, and evaluation programs. Anthology Inc. - The company offers a self-paced E-learning solution called Blackboard Learn through engaging and monitoring assessments, quickly actionable displays, and collaborative learning with educators.

The company offers a self-paced E-learning solution called Blackboard Learn through engaging and monitoring assessments, quickly actionable displays, and collaborative learning with educators. Berlitz Corp. - The company offers self-study Language eLearning services through digital assessments, collaborative training modules, and placement tests.

Self-paced E-learning Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 2.64% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 6,960.68 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023(%) 2.2 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 35% Key countries US, Canada, China, India, and UK Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled 2U Inc., Anthology Inc., Berlitz Corp., Cerritos College, City and Guilds Group, D2L Corp., e Careers Ltd., Encompass Safety Solutions Ltd., iEnergizer, John Wiley and Sons Inc., Learning Technologies Group Plc, NIIT Ltd., Pearson Plc, Simplilearn Solutions Pvt. Ltd., StraighterLine Inc., Think and Learn Pvt. Ltd., Totara Learning Solutions Ltd., Udemy Inc, Vedantu Innovations Pvt. Ltd., and Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

