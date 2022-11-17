Self-Propelled Lawn Mowers Market to Hit Around 10 Million Units by 2027. Trends, Growth & Competitive Analysis 2027 - Arizton

CHICAGO, Nov. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Arizton's latest research report the global self-propelled lawn mowers market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6% during 2021-2027. The market was valued around USD 5 billion in 2021.

The demand for self-propelled lawn mowers surges during the summer and spring months due to the increased time spent on lawncare activities. Moreover, the growing government efforts for the expansion of green acreage through the construction of parks, lawns, and playgrounds are pushing the demand for self-propelled lawn mowers in the market. Also, with the rising interest in gardening and lawn care activities, the demand for landscaping services is growing significantly, thereby pushing the demand for the self-propelled lawn mower from landscaping service providers. Also, customers are increasingly demanding technologies that take less time to charge and last longer on a single charge. Hence, the demand for lithium- ion batteries is growing significantly from the self-propelled lawn mower vendors and customers in the market.

The market is highly competitive with the presence of many global and local players. Many vendors are investing considerable resources in R&D initiatives to constantly upgrade their offerings and introduce new solutions in the market. Such initiatives will enable vendors to ensure a sustainable presence in a hypercompetitive environment.

Self-Propelled Lawn Mowers Market Scope

Report Attributes Details Global Self-Propelled Lawn Mowers Market Size (2027) USD 6 Billion Global Self-Propelled Lawn Mowers Market- CAGR 6% (2022-2027) Global Self-Propelled Lawn Mowers Market by Volume (2027) 10 Million Units U.S. Self-Propelled Lawn Mowers Market - CAGR 5% (2022-2027) Europe Self-Propelled Lawn Mowers Market - CAGR Around 7% (2022-2027) Base year 2021 Forecast Year 2022-2027 Key Region APAC, North America, Europe, Latin America, Middle East & Africa Key Leading Countries US., Canada, U.K., Germany, France, Spain, Italy, Sweden, Netherlands, Belgium, Poland, Switzerland, Finland, Austria, China, Australia, Japan, South Korea, India, Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, and UAE Market Segmentation Fuel Type, End-User, Drive Type, Blade Type, Start Type, Distribution Channel, and Geography Market Dynamics Low Upfront Cost as Compared to Riding Mowers Growth in Manufacturer-Led Programs & Initiatives Rising Demand for Home Ownership & Home Improvement Growth in Commercial Construction Competitive Landscape Business Overview, Product Offerings, Key Strategies, Key Strengths, and Key Opportunities Companies Profiled in the Report AriensCo, Deere & Co., Honda, Husqvarna Group, Kubota Corporation, Stanley Black & Decker, STIGA Group, The Toro Company, Alfred Karcher SE & Co. KG, AL-KO Gardentech, AS-Motor, Bad Boy Mowers, Briggs & Stratton, Chervon Group, Cobra, Einhell Germany AG, Emak Group, Generac Power Systems, Greenworks Tools, IHI Shibaura Machinery Corporation, Makita, Masport, Metalcraft of Mayville, Positecgroup, Snow Joe, STIHL, SUMEC Group Corp., Swisher Inc., Techtronic Industries, and Wright Manufacturing Page number 437 Customization Request If our report does not include the information you are searching for, you may contact us to have a report tailored to your specific business needs https://www.arizton.com/customize-report/3535

Growth in Commercial Construction to Support the Self-Propelled Lawn Mower Market Growth in the U.S

The U.S. self-propelled lawn mowers market was valued at USD 1.5 billion in 2021 and is growing with a CAGR of 5.2%, estimated to reach USD 2 billion by 2027 during the forecast period.

Hotels and resorts are the key contributors to the increasing demand for self-propelled lawn mowers in the market. The growth in the construction of various hotels is expected to support market growth in the coming years. However, the continuous investments by vendors in R&D have made self-propelled mowers more user friendly. For instance, most of the self-propelled mowers are equipped with automatic choke recovery systems that help in starting the cold engine without choking. Also, there have been several developments in lawn mowers features such as height adjustments, speed control, discharge bag attachments, and others. Hence, this kind of advancement is expected to support the growth of U.S. self-propelled lawn mowers market.

Lawn mowers manufacturers are offering extensive discounts, promotions, unique services, and zero percent financing options to improve brand consideration and boost sales. They are also offering equipment loans and leasing services to ease equipment procurement by dealers. Leasing options allow contractors to lease equipment at low maintenance rates, off-balance-sheet financing, fixed maintenance running expenses by guarantees, and easy improvements to advanced technical equipment.

Over 3 Million Units of Self-propelled Lawn Mowers are Projected to be Sold by 2027 in Europe

The Europe self-propelled lawn mowers market to witness moderate rise in demand between 2016 and 2021. European countries such as UK, Germany, France, Sweden, Netherlands, and Finland are leading the market growth for self-propelled lawn mowers in Europe. Driven by the launch of new product models with higher efficiency, enhanced battery power, and increased mowing capabilities, the market witnessed a surge in sales of lawn mowing equipment for commercial purposes across the region.

Top developments in the lawn mower sector include rapid growth in the landscaping industry, the development of sustainable cities in the West, the transfer of consumer focus to advanced technology, and the proliferation of battery-powered lawn mowers. Landscapers in the Europe are growing their facilities in length and width as demand for lawn care increases their customer base. The procurement of equipment with various deck sizes and modern technology helps the worker to perform several activities with one piece of equipment. In fact, in an agreement with their suppliers, there are different repair schemes in which they agree on a repair date at the time of buying equipment to increase efficiency and minimize downtime by proactive maintenance.

Why Should You Buy this Research Report?

In-depth data and analysis of the global self-propelled lawn mowers market's growth over the ensuing five years.

Global self-propelled lawn mower market size estimation and contribution to the global self-propelled lawn mowers market.

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior.

Analysis of the market's competitive environment and exhaustive vendor information.

Detailed information on the variables posing challenges to vendors in the global self-propelled lawn mowers market.

Market Segmentation

Fuel Type

Gasoline-Powered

Battery-Powered

Electric-Corded

Propane-Powered

Drive Type

RWD

FWD

AWD

End-User

Professional Landscaping Services

Golf Courses & Other Sports Arenas

Residential

Government & Others

Blade Type

Standard Blades

Mulching Blades

Lifting Blades

Cylinder Blades

Start Type

Recoil Start

Push Start

Key Start

Distribution Channel

Offline

Online

Geography

North America

US.



Canada

Europe

U.K.



Germany



France



Spain



Italy



Sweden



Netherlands



Belgium



Poland



Switzerland



Finland



Austria

APAC

China



Australia



Japan



South Korea



India

Latin America

Brazil



Argentina



Mexico

Middle East & Africa

South Africa



Saudi Arabia



UAE

