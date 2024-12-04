Self Research Institute and SafeWaters Foundation Launch Platform and Android app to Increase Maritime Safety and Security, while Minimizing Abusive Labor Practices on Fishing Vessels Globally

New Partnership Aims to Boost Safety for Fishing and at Sea Crews and Their Families

BROKEN ARROW, Okla., Dec. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Self Research Institute (SRI), a personal informatics research U.S. 501c3 non-profit and developer of industry-leading software, announced today a partnership with the SafeWaters Foundation (SWF), a maritime technology platform that enhances the safety and rights of fishers and other crew, to create a platform for data sharing and protection. This strategic collaboration will leverage advanced technologies to enhance maritime safety, digitize critical operations, and improve the efficiency of maritime data sharing across international waters.

Labor conditions at sea remain a major issue in the global fishing industry, and this partnership between SRI and SafeWaters applies data sharing and management, by way of a mobile application, that can combat illegal labor practices. The Self Research Institute's cutting-edge Self Framework technology stack enables secure data management, ensuring that maritime workers whereabouts and safety can be reported safely and securely, while their families and shore-based authorities can access real-time, reliable information.

This partnership combines SRI's technological expertise with SWF's deep knowledge of networks within the maritime and fishing sectors to deliver a first-of-its-kind app for Android that can be downloaded from the Google Play Store globally, and eventually iOS. The new solution uses advanced blockchain and decentralized technologies to increase privacy, security, and transparency, helping workers and their families stay informed and safe.

"Together with SWF, we are addressing pressing challenges in maritime safety and security by providing a tailor-made, secure app that offers both workers and their families a peace of mind that until now was unattainable. It's about creating a more secure future for everyone connected to this vital industry," said Sterling Snead, CEO of Self Research Institute. "There are few more noble uses for innovation than safeguarding and improving the lives of others, and working with SWF has illustrated how much can be done when technology is applied responsibly."

The SafeWaters app , Built on SRI's Self Framework , a comprehensive human data platform designed to securely handle and share sensitive personal data, which is the same name as the organization, also serves as a direct line for regulatory authorities and law enforcement agencies, providing them with up-to-date, accurate data. This will aid significantly in law enforcement's ability to address and prevent these crimes.

"The global marine community understands the scale of oceans, and how much there is to protect below the surface as well as above on vessels that work this enormous and at times dangerous environment. As vast as the oceans are, tracking data points has enabled us to understand where the threats are to the environment and those that work on and in it," said Dr Mattias Wengelin, spokesperson for SWF. "By partnering with The Self Research Institute, we are bringing next-generation technologies to the maritime sector that will transform how the lives of individual crew members are protected."

This partnership between Self Research Institute and SafeWaters Foundation offers a unique competitive advantage by leveraging SRI's innovative app development expertise alongside SWF's experience within the maritime industry. As the Self Framework technology offers an emphasis on the protection of sensitive health data, SRI is specifically equipped to handle information such as the status and location of a loved one working in the maritime industry. The collaboration addresses a market need that has long been overlooked, providing safety, security, and clarity to maritime workers and their families, while offering visibility on vessels' labor practices to the entire supply chain. SafeWaters will provide data and insights to a currently opaque aspect of fishing, allowing responsible operators to differentiate themselves reliably.

About The Self Research Institute:

The Self Research Institute is a US 501c3 non-profit pioneer in human data, privacy, and security. By leveraging scientific research, blockchain, and decentralized systems, SRI develops innovative software solutions that ensure privacy and security across multiple industries. The Institute is dedicated to empowering individuals and businesses with future-proof digital tools that provide enhanced security and data management. For more information, please visit https://www.selfresearch.org/

About SafeWaters Foundation: SafeWaters Foundation is a groundbreaking platform dedicated to enhance the safety, transparency, and well-being of crew and officers while onboard. By enabling users to link profiles, share information about working and living conditions, and record violations of their safety and rights, SafeWaters fosters greater accountability in maritime industries. The platform leverages decentralized technology, allowing users to store personal, professional and individual contract information securely, share their location and well-being with trusted contacts, and back up each other's data, even in remote areas with limited connectivity.

