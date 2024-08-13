Self Service Kiosk Industry August 2024
Aug 13, 2024, 07:00 ET
WESTMINSTER, Colo., Aug. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Kiosk Manufacturer Association News: FSTEC in September! Big news in amusement parks with Six Flags and Cedar. In January we hand out awards for Best of 2024/23. Submit yours today, it's free. To submit an RFP or ask a question, email [email protected] or call 720-324-1837. Here is our calendar to schedule. EAA timelines update: June 2025 for any new deployments. Existing deployments get limited time immunity.
Features
More Posts This Month
- Cash To Card Kiosk – GiftCard Kiosk Prepaid
- Kiosk Wayfinder - new AI assist widgets
- Payments Awards at RSPA 2024 - Datacap
- Real Life – Some People Still Stand in Line rather than Order From A Kiosk
- McDonald's Drive Thru Menu Boards - more problems
- Kodak Alaris Announces Acquisition
- Modular Self-Service KIOSK – EK
- Custom Kiosks Self Service & Self Order
- Hotel California – Top Picks for Kiosk Design
- Shift4 Payment Processor – Are Restaurants Screwed?
- Samsung Kiosk – How Is it Working So Far?
People In The News
- Joe Sawicki now the VP of Sales at KIOSK. Well deserved. I worked with Joe for awhile when he started out at KIOSK. Impressive in that little time.
- Chris Walther – main POS and Kiosk guy at Panasonic. Available for a new position.
- Ron Turlington – ex-Pitney Bowes — now sales manager Kiosk & Self-Service at Crane Payments now. I have some nice options for hot and cool food vending lockers.
Free Online Kiosk Digital Signage Databases
- For Sale – New, Used and Best Offer
- Outdoor 43 $3200
- Nice 32" touch with LED edge lights ($340)
- SuzoHapp has Elo 1593s - under $300 brand new
- Kiosk Industry Companies [700+)
- China Kiosk Companies [50 vetted]
- EKAA
- Wis View
- Smartlockers Vending (hot or cold)
Contact [email protected] with questions or contacts. We accept no financial commission.
About Kiosk Industry
Your best source for opinions, insights, news, and market trends for self-service kiosks, digital signage, POS, and more. Learn from the experts. We are a "co-op" of over 700 companies.
About the Kiosk Association
Our mission is to inform and educate. Accessibility, ADA, PCI, UL are some of our focus points. Join us for informative Q&A webinars and weekly or monthly update emails (no ads). https://kma.global/
Thanks to the companies who make this possible.
PHOTO link: https://www.Send2Press.com/300dpi/24-0813-s2p-kmanews-300dpi.jpg
Story ID: S2P120273
This release was issued through Send2Press® on behalf of the news source. For more information, visit Send2Press Newswire at https://www.send2press.com/.
SOURCE Kiosk Manufacturer Association
Share this article