Self Service Kiosk Machine Industry May 2024

WESTMINSTER, Colo., May 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- This week the National Restaurant Association show in Chicago starts. Booth 5536 (near Square and Toast) will have 6 different demos from the Kiosk Manufacturer Association. See the Clover POS kiosk integrated with the Samsung VXT digital menus. Also a Square kiosk with that same integration. Both of those will demonstrate the new configurable AI Assist for increased upsell. ROI data based on the already current deployments is available. AI which isn't just just up and coming, but up and running.

A transparent OLED self order kiosk by Pyramid is being introduced along with their new low cost Swift 24 kiosk. The Swift can be upgraded later to a 32 inch touchscreen which is notable. TPGi will show their JAWS Kiosk. This is the same accessibility software used by McDonalds, the SSA and others.

Preview of InfoComm 2024 – See 22Miles, Peerless-AV, LG Business and Panasonic to name some. It's the biggest AV show of the year (along with ISE in Barcelona )





New and used parts on kiosk marketplace by SuzoHapp. Also we provide latest pricing on robot servers ($5000) and electronic lockers.





