Self-Service Kiosk Market Booming: Growth Driven by Contactless Payments and Smart Stores

NEW YORK, July 1, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The global self-service kiosk market size is estimated to grow by USD 10.67 billion from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 14.17% during the forecast period. This growth is attributed to the increasing adoption of contactless payments and the rise of smart stores that utilize self-checkout kiosks.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global self-service kiosk market 2024-2028

Key takeaways:

Market to grow at a CAGR of 14.17% during the forecast period.

Contactless payments and smart stores are major growth drivers.

Tablet kiosks pose a challenge to traditional kiosk adoption.

North America holds the largest market share (41%).

Market benefits:

Convenience and efficiency for customers.

Reduced wait times and improved customer experience.

Streamlined operations and improved service delivery for businesses.

Industries leveraging self-service kiosks:

Retail

Banking and finance

Hospitality

Travel and tourism

Healthcare

Entertainment and gaming

Stadiums and sports betting

Report offers insights on:

Market segmentation by end-user, component, and geography.

Growth drivers, challenges, and trends.

Competitive landscape

Overall, the self-service kiosk market presents a significant opportunity for businesses in the retail and service sectors.

