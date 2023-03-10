Self-service kiosk market size is set to grow at a CAGR of 12.61% from 2022 to 2027, Increasing adoption of contactless payment to drive growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, March 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Technavio, the global self-service kiosk market size is estimated to grow by USD 8,262.72 million from 2022 to 2027. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 12.61% during the forecast period. Moreover, the growth momentum will accelerate. The increasing adoption of contactless payment is driving the market growth, although factors such as growing demand for tablet kiosks may impede the market growth. For more insights on the historic data (2017 to 2021) and forecast market size (2023 to 2027) - Request a sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Self-service Kiosk Market 2023-2027

Self-service kiosk market – Market dynamics

Key factor driving market growth

The increasing adoption of contactless payment is driving market growth.

Contactless payment provides customers with a fast, convenient, and secure way to complete transactions.

Self-service kiosks have contactless payment terminals, which enable consumers to finish transactions quickly by tapping their cards or positioning an NFC-enabled smartphone nearby.

Moreover, the popularity of mobile wallets such as Apple Pay and Samsung Pay has increased.

These factors will increase the use of contactless payments, which will drive the market growth.

Major challenges hindering the market growth

The growing demand for tablet kiosks is challenging the market growth.

Hotels and restaurants use tablet kiosks to place orders and book tables. These kiosks are integrated with self-service functionalities such as check-in/check-out, bill payments, and food ordering.

Several restaurants are focusing on introducing tablet kiosks to improve operational efficiency.

For instance, McDonald's has partnered with Bouncepad to install the Bouncepad tablet kiosks across restaurants in Europe , Canada , and Australia .

, , and . Therefore, the demand for tablet kiosks will challenge the market's growth during the forecast period.

Insights on market drivers & challenges, historic period (2017 to 2021), and forecast period (2023 to 2027) - Request a sample report!

What's New?

Special coverage on the Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

- war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Market presence across multiple geographical footprints - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - buy the report!

Self-service kiosk market - Segmentation assessment

Segment overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on end-user (retail, financial services, travel and tourism, healthcare, and others) and component (hardware, software, and services).

The retail segment will account for a significant share of the market's growth during the forecast period. Retail stores use self-service kiosks to help customers browse product information, order products, and check-in/check-out services, among other applications. The increasing investments in retail outlets such as supermarkets and hypermarkets are driving the growth of this segment.

Geography overview

Based on geography, the global self-service kiosk market is segmented into North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global self-service kiosk market.

North America is estimated to account for 41% of the growth of the global market during the forecast period. The majority of the demand for self-service kiosks in North America comes from the US and Canada . The implementation of self-service kiosks in the region will increase during the forecast period. The growing investments in the establishment of new retail stores will also increase the adoption of these kiosks.

Insights on the market contribution of various segments, including country- and region-wise historic period (2017 to 2021) and forecast market size (2023 to 2027) - Download a sample report

Self-service kiosk market – Leading trends influencing the market

The growing focus on smart retail stores is a key trend in the market.

is a key trend in the market. Smart stores use technologies such as smart carts, smart mirrors, and others.

In these stores, self-service kiosks are used for self-checkout services without any human interaction.

Transactions at such stores can be completed with the help of a card payment module integrated into self-service kiosks.

These services enable customers to skip long queues.

Thus, the emergence of smart stores will increase the use of self-service kiosks during the forecast period.

What are the key data covered in this self-service kiosk market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the self-service kiosk market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the self-service kiosk market and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the self-service kiosk market across North America , APAC, Europe , South America , and Middle East and Africa

, APAC, , , and and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of self-service kiosk market vendors

Self-service Kiosk Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 12.61% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 8,262.72 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 11.35 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 41% Key countries US, Canada, China, Japan, and UK Competitive landscape Leading vendors, market positioning of vendors, competitive strategies, and industry risks Key companies profiled Acante Solutions Ltd., H32 Design and Development Inc., Avanti Markets Inc., Cleveron, Diebold Nixdorf Inc., Embross, Frank Mayer and Associates Inc., KIS Ticket, Meridian Kiosks, NCR Corp., Olea Kiosks Inc., Posiflex Technology Inc., Thales Group, Toshiba Corp., VeriFone Inc., Pyramid Computer GmbH, RedyRef, SITA, Slabb Kiosks, and Zebra Technologies Corp. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio information technology market reports

