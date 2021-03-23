Self-service Kiosk Market to Reach US $ 2.97 Billion by 2025 Globally | CAGR: Almost 6%| Technavio

Download FREE sample Report

The increasing adoption of contactless payment is one of the major factors propelling market growth. However, factors such as growing demand for tablet kiosks will hamper the market growth.

Factors such as increasing adoption of contactless payment will offer immense growth opportunities. However, growing demand for tablet kiosks may impede the market growth. To make the most of the opportunities, vendors should focus on growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

More details: www.technavio.com/report/self-service-kiosk-market-size-industry-analysis

Global Self-service Kiosk Market: Geographic Landscape

North America will offer several growth opportunities to market vendors during the forecast period. The growing focus on smart retail stores will significantly influence the self-service kiosk market's growth in this region. 41% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. The US and Canada are the key markets for self-service kiosk in North America.

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.

View market snapshot before purchasing

Related Reports on Information Technology Include:

Interactive Kiosk Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024: The interactive kiosk market size has the potential to grow by USD 4.79 billion during 2020-2024, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate during the forecast period because of the steady increase in year-over-year growth. To get extensive research insights: Get FREE Sample Report in Minutes!

Companies Covered

Aksor SAS

Bollore SA

Diebold Nixdorf Inc.

Embross

Meridian Kiosks

NCR Corp.

Olea Kiosks Inc.

Posiflex Technology Inc.

Thales Group

VeriFone Inc.



What our reports offer:

Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Covers market data for 2020, 2021, till 2025

Market trends (drivers, opportunities, threats, challenges, investment opportunities, and recommendations)

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Self-service Kiosk Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist in self-service kiosk market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the self-service kiosk market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the self-service kiosk market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of self-service kiosk market, vendors

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Overview

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

Five Forces Analysis

Five Forces Summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by End-user

Market segments

Comparison by End-user placement

Retail - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Travel and tourism - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Healthcare - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Financial services - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Others - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by End-user

Customer landscape

Overview

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

Market drivers

Volume driver - Demand led growth

Volume driver - Supply led growth

Volume driver - External factors

Volume driver - Demand shift in adjacent markets

Price driver - Inflation

Price driver - Shift from lower to higher priced units

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

AKSOR SAS

Bolloré SA

Diebold Nixdorf Inc.

Embross

Meridian Kiosks

NCR Corp.

Olea Kiosks Inc.

Posiflex Technology Inc.

Thales Group

VeriFone Inc.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

Report: https://www.technavio.com/report/self-service-kiosk-market-size-industry-analysis

SOURCE Technavio

Related Links

http://www.technavio.com/

