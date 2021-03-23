Self-service Kiosk Market to Reach US $ 2.97 Billion by 2025 Globally | CAGR: Almost 6%| Technavio
Mar 23, 2021, 07:00 ET
NEW YORK, March 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global self-service kiosk market size is expected to grow by USD 2.97 billion during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of almost 6% during the forecast period.
The increasing adoption of contactless payment is one of the major factors propelling market growth. However, factors such as growing demand for tablet kiosks will hamper the market growth.
Factors such as increasing adoption of contactless payment will offer immense growth opportunities. However, growing demand for tablet kiosks may impede the market growth. To make the most of the opportunities, vendors should focus on growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
More details: www.technavio.com/report/self-service-kiosk-market-size-industry-analysis
Global Self-service Kiosk Market: Geographic Landscape
North America will offer several growth opportunities to market vendors during the forecast period. The growing focus on smart retail stores will significantly influence the self-service kiosk market's growth in this region. 41% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. The US and Canada are the key markets for self-service kiosk in North America.
Companies Covered
- Aksor SAS
- Bollore SA
- Diebold Nixdorf Inc.
- Embross
- Meridian Kiosks
- NCR Corp.
- Olea Kiosks Inc.
- Posiflex Technology Inc.
- Thales Group
- VeriFone Inc.
Self-service Kiosk Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
- Detailed information on factors that will assist in self-service kiosk market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the self-service kiosk market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the self-service kiosk market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of self-service kiosk market, vendors
Table of Contents:
Executive Summary
- Market Overview
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2019
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024
Five Forces Analysis
- Five Forces Summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by End-user
- Market segments
- Comparison by End-user placement
- Retail - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Travel and tourism - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Healthcare - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Financial services - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Others - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by End-user
Customer landscape
- Overview
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- Market drivers
- Volume driver - Demand led growth
- Volume driver - Supply led growth
- Volume driver - External factors
- Volume driver - Demand shift in adjacent markets
- Price driver - Inflation
- Price driver - Shift from lower to higher priced units
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- AKSOR SAS
- Bolloré SA
- Diebold Nixdorf Inc.
- Embross
- Meridian Kiosks
- NCR Corp.
- Olea Kiosks Inc.
- Posiflex Technology Inc.
- Thales Group
- VeriFone Inc.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
