Self-Storage and Moving Services Market to Grow by USD 58.12 Billion (2025-2029), Driven by Global Real Estate Investments and AI-Powered Market Evolution - Technavio

NEW YORK, Jan. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Report on how AI is driving market transformation - The global self-storage and moving services market size is estimated to grow by USD 58.12 billion from 2025-2029, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of almost 9.3% during the forecast period. Growing real-estate investments globally is driving market growth, with a trend towards emergence of cloud-based self-storage and moving services software and mobile applications. However, steep competition due to fragmented marketplace and lack of adoption rate in emerging economies poses a challenge. Key market players include Big Yellow Group, CubeSmart LP, Extra Space Storage Inc., Kennards Self Storage, Life Storage, Men On The Move, Mid West Moving and Storage Inc., MYMOVE LLC, National Storage, PODS Enterprises LLC, Public Storage, Ready Steady Store Ltd., Safestore Holdings plc, Schroders plc, SIRVA Worldwide Inc., Spacer, The Box, and U Haul International Inc..

Self-Storage And Moving Services Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2024 Historic period 2019 - 2023 Forecast period 2025-2029 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 9.3% Market growth 2025-2029 USD 58122.2 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 7.9 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 60% Key countries US, Canada, Germany, UK, China, France, Japan, India, Spain, and South Korea Key companies profiled Big Yellow Group, CubeSmart LP, Extra Space Storage Inc., Kennards Self Storage, Life Storage, Men On The Move, Mid West Moving and Storage Inc., MYMOVE LLC, National Storage, PODS Enterprises LLC, Public Storage, Ready Steady Store Ltd., Safestore Holdings plc, Schroders plc, SIRVA Worldwide Inc., Spacer, The Box, and U Haul International Inc.

Cloud-based self-storage solutions, also known as software-as-a-service (SaaS), are increasingly adopted by vendors due to their cost-effective and centralized database advantages. These solutions, hosted online, eliminate the need for vendors to manage IT infrastructure. With the ability to import data from multiple geographies and flexible access to information, these solutions are gaining popularity in the self-storage and moving services market. The market's growth is further driven by the launch of mobile apps by industry players and the economic and operational benefits of cloud-based solutions over traditional on-premises software. During the forecast period, the share of cloud-based self-storage software is projected to expand significantly.

Self-Storage and Moving Services Market: Trends and Insights The Self-Storage and Moving Services Market is experiencing significant growth, driven by the increasing demand for flexible storage solutions and seamless moving experiences. Key trends include: 1. Self-Storage: Growing popularity of both climate-controlled and non-climate-controlled storage options, with fixed and mobile solutions (rooms, containers) catering to various needs. 2. Moving Services: Local, interstate, and international moving services, full-service moving, DIY truck rentals, and mileage charges are shaping the market. 3. Moving Services Technology: Cloud-based services, mobile apps, contactless payments, smart devices, and big data are transforming the moving and storage industries. 4. Moving Services for Specific Groups: College campuses, military bases, urban areas, renters, and businesses (additional storage space, surplus stock, inventory) are key customer segments. 5. Industrial Automation: Automation and industrial processes are streamlining self-storage and moving services, enhancing efficiency and customer experience. 6. Online Auctions: The rise of online auctions for buying and selling storage units and moving services is another emerging trend. In conclusion, the Self-Storage and Moving Services Market is a dynamic and evolving industry, with a focus on customer convenience, technology integration, and innovation.

• In the self-storage and moving services market, competition is intense, particularly in developed economies where local facilities dominate the scene. Vendors must contend with similar marketing channels and less differentiated products. The top five US vendors accounted for only 31.2% of the market revenue in 2021, leaving 68.8% to numerous regional and local competitors. The self-storage market penetration in emerging economies like China, South Africa, India, and Brazil remains low, with self-storage adoption rates in Beijing and Shanghai being just 7% of Hong Kong's. Challenges include customer resistance to self-storage solutions, insufficient infrastructure, and low urbanization rates in these countries. These factors will impact the growth of the global self-storage and moving services market significantly during the forecast period.

• The self-storage and moving services market face various challenges. Containers and fixed storage units require significant investment for acquisition and maintenance. Mobile storage solutions, including trailers and portable units, offer flexibility but come with higher operating costs. Climate-controlled storage is essential for certain items but adds to the expense. Not climate-controlled storage may not meet customer demands, leading to lower occupancy rates. DIY truck rentals and mileage charges can impact profitability. College campuses, military bases, urban areas, and renters present growth opportunities. New business creation, value storage, and additional space needs drive demand. Industrial automation, online auctions, contactless payments, smart devices, and big data are transforming the industry. Storage facilities must adapt to meet the needs of retail businesses, surplus stock, inventory, and refurbishing projects. Moving offices and managing moving services also present challenges and opportunities.

Type 1.1 Self-storage

1.2 Moving services Service 2.1 Climate-controlled self-storage

2.2 Full-service moving

2.3 Non-climate controlled self-storage

2.4 DIY moving truck rental Geography 3.1 North America

3.2 Europe

3.3 APAC

3.4 South America

3.5 Middle East and Africa

1.1 Self-storage- Self-storage is a business that rents out storage units on a short-term basis for individuals and businesses. These units come in various sizes and types, including standard rooms and climate-controlled options, catering to diverse requirements and budgets. Self-storage has gained traction in developing countries due to urbanization and the need for additional storage space. Key features of self-storage include flexibility, convenience, and security. Tenants can easily access their belongings at any time, and the facilities offer 24/7 surveillance and secure access. Self-storage units are ideal for seasonal items, excess inventory, or documents that require protection. The market growth is driven by increasing urbanization, a rise in the number of small businesses, and the need for additional space in both residential and commercial sectors.

Research Analysis

The self-storage and moving services market caters to individuals and businesses in need of short-term or long-term storage solutions and professional moving assistance. Services include Local Moving, Interstate Moving, and International Moving. Self-Storage offerings range from Fixed Self-Storage units in warehouses to Mobile Self-Storage for smaller homes, apartments, and even industrial automation. Moving Services encompass Full-Service Moving, DIY truck rentals, and Moving Insurance. Homeownership rates influence the demand for moving services, while college campuses and military bases are significant markets for student and military relocations. Urban areas, renters, and the growing trend of downsizing also contribute to market growth. Innovations like truck rentals, online auctions, smart devices, and cloud technology further enhance the customer experience.

Market Research Overview

Self-Storage Services and Moving Services: Two Essential Solutions for Your Moving and Storage Needs Self-Storage Services: Self-Storage is an essential solution for individuals and businesses requiring extra space to store their belongings. Self-Storage facilities offer various types of storage units, including fixed and mobile, climate-controlled and non-climate-controlled, rooms, containers, and even mobile homes. These spaces cater to different needs, from smaller homes and apartments to larger industrial requirements. Self-Storage is also popular among college campuses, military bases, and urban areas where space is at a premium. Moving Services: Moving Services encompass local, interstate, and international moving, as well as moving truck rentals. Full-service moving companies offer assistance with packing, loading, and unloading, while DIY truck rentals allow for more control over the moving process. Mileage charges apply to moving services, and additional options include moving insurance, climate-controlled trailers, and mobile storage containers. Moving Services are crucial for renters, new business creation, and businesses requiring additional storage space or surplus inventory. Modern advancements in Self-Storage and Moving Services include cloud-based services, contactless payments, smart devices, and big data analysis to optimize storage and moving processes. Storage facilities also offer value-added services like refurbishing and moving offices. Overall, Self-Storage Services and Moving Services cater to a wide range of needs, ensuring a seamless transition for individuals and businesses alike.

