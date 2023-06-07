Self Storage Investment Firm VanWest Partners Closes on Ninth Fund Acquisition

News provided by

VanWest Partners

07 Jun, 2023, 07:04 ET

DENVER, June 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- VanWest Partners (VanWest), a Denver-based commercial real estate investment company specializing in self storage, announces the ninth self storage acquisition for VanWest Storage Fund III (Fund III). Fund III, which launched in April 2022, now represents over $67 MM in total capitalization, including over 4,300 units and approximately 671,000 net rentable square feet.

Continue Reading
ClearHome Self Storage - Green Bay
ClearHome Self Storage - Green Bay

The recent acquisition is in Green Bay, WI, and the firm's seventh facility in the Wisconsin market. The facility consists of 823 units and 150,852 net rentable square feet. VanWest aims to improve the operational performance of the facility by reducing operating expenses and increasing rents, which are currently substantially under market rates. The facility will be operated by VanWest's in-house management company, ClearHome Self Storage, and re-branded to ClearHome Self Storage – Green Bay.

Jacob Vanderslice, a principal at VanWest Partners, believes Green Bay is an attractive growth market. "We've been looking for a deal in Green Bay for years, and we're excited about the fundamentals the market offers. The town has historically been overlooked by larger self storage operators, and recent REIT activity tells a great story for continued consolidation of deals that are owned by smaller operators." 

Vanderslice continues that the firm expects to see more acquisition opportunities along with an increasingly volatile investing landscape. "We're very pleased with the early performance of the Fund's eight acquisitions closed over the last 13 months. The rest of 2023 will be a transformational time in the real estate investing space – the years of irrational exuberance are coming to an end. While we expect to see more attractive acquisition pricing than we've seen for years, now is also a time for increased caution and conservatism given the uncertainty that lies ahead. Good deals are not enough in 2023 – they must be great deals. While we have fewer acquisitions in the pipeline than a year ago, we're thrilled with the Fund's asset base and the deals we have in the pipeline in the coming quarters."

Fund III is a $150 MM fund that invites accredited investors to participate in the acquisition of value-add self storage properties throughout the U.S. VanWest anticipates a 2–3-year deployment period for Fund III with targeted returns of 14-16% IRR and a 2X-2.25X investor equity multiple over a seven-year hold.    

Preceding Fund III, VanWest acquired 23 self storage facilities through Funds I and II. Performance for these funds has exceeded predictions and expectations. As of Q4 2022, Fund I had 14 consecutive quarterly distributions totaling over $6.5 MM to investors, and Fund II has had nine consecutive quarterly distributions totaling over $5M to investors since Q1 of 2021.

About VanWest Partners

VanWest Partners is an opportunistic real estate investment firm specializing in self storage and urban infill repositioning. We target a full range of investment opportunities from development to fully stabilized assets in primary, secondary, and tertiary markets with strong fundamentals and an opportunity to add value through both revenue and expense optimization. Accredited investors are invited to participate in value-add self storage throughout the continental US. Learn more at www.VanWestPartners.com.

SOURCE VanWest Partners

Also from this source

VanWest Partners Closes the Sixth and Seventh Acquisitions for Fund III

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.