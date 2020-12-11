Self Storage Plus Expands Portfolio with Two Loudoun County Stores

WASHINGTON, Dec. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Self Storage Plus , a leading provider of management services for storage properties in the Washington, DC, region, is pleased to announce the expansion of their management portfolio in Ashburn and Sterling Virginia located at 44540 Atwater Dr. Ashburn, VA 20147 and 22125 Davis Dr. Sterling, VA 20164. The properties are owned by affiliates of Arcland Property Company, a local real estate and development company focused in the self storage industry.

Self Storage Plus in Ashburn VA: Located at One Loudoun at the corner of Atwater Dr. and Lexington Dr. just off Route 7, Self Storage Plus serves residents of Ashburn, Potomac Falls, Lansdowne, Broadlands, Waxpool and more. Locals will recognize our facility northwest of One Loudoun town center. We have everything from 5x5 lockers to large 10x30 storage units with convenient features like climate-controlled units and a covered loading area.

Self Storage Plus in Sterling VA: This property is located down the street from the Dulles 28 Centre with Wegmans off Waxpool Road. This facility is a 3-story, climate-controlled building on the corner of W. Church Road and Davis Drive with various unit sizes. We sell quality packing supplies and have security features including video recording and gate code entry.

Plus Leasing is offered to provide customers with a contactless rental option. You can access the online rental by visiting the Self Storage Plus website and selecting the desired location. Complete an online rental with ease from the comfort of your home. Our office is also open during normal office hours, and extreme sanitary precautions and social distancing are practiced at all facilities.

Self Storage Plus is proud to serve the storage needs of our local communities with 47 stores throughout the Washington, DC, region in Maryland, Northern Virginia and West Virginia.

