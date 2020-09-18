Self Storage Plus Facilities in Northern Virginia

WASHINGTON, Sept. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Self Storage Plus, a leading provider of third-party management services for storage properties in the region, is pleased to announce the addition of two facilities in Northern Virginia: 1764 Old Meadow Lane in Tysons Corner and 24263 Liberty Harvest in Brambleton,VA.

"We're thrilled to announce the addition of the Tysons and Liberty Harvest locations. These acquisitions are a milestone for us as we continue to serve the greater Northern Virginia region with our modernized, customer and safety-first approach to storage solutions," said Mike Anthony, Executive Vice President of Self Storage Plus.

The properties are owned by an affiliate of Arcland Property Company , a local real estate firm focused on the self storage industry. "We are very excited to add two more assets to our Northern Virginia portfolio and feel both submarkets have great potential," said Anthony Piscitelli, VP of Acquisitions for Arcland.

The Old Meadow Lane location is situated in the heart of Tysons Corner, providing 712 climate controlled units serving customers in Tysons Corner, McLean and Vienna. As Tysons Corner is beginning to develop into a walkable, urban community with several thousand new multi-family residential units, SSP believes the growing area is the ideal location for storage services. The spacious, 3-story Liberty Harvest Self Storage facility is located in Loudoun County and will serve the Ashburn, Arcola, Sterling and Brambleton communities, providing storage solutions for both the dense residential areas as well as the sprawling business sector. Both locations offer a variety of solutions, ranging from climate-controlled units to vehicle storage. Each facility is equipped with safety and security features such as bright lighting and 24-hour video surveillance.

Both facilities offer virtual leasing to provide customers with a contactless solution amid the COVID-19 global pandemic. By calling the location or visiting the Self Storage Plus website , selecting the desired location and reserving a unit, the rental process can be completed virtually and safely from the ease of your home. Extreme sanitary precautions and social distancing recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention ( CDC ) is also practiced.

For more information about Self Storage Plus, its many locations and safety precautions, visit www.selfstorageplus.com .

ABOUT SELF STORAGE PLUS: Self Storage Plus is proud to serve the storage needs of our local communities with 42 stores throughout the Washington DC District, Maryland, Northern Virginia, and West Virginia. Our mission is to give customers Room to Pursue Life.

