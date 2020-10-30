Self Storage Plus Gains Two Facilities in Maryland

WASHINGTON, Oct. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Self Storage Plus, a leading provider of third-party management services for storage properties in the region, is pleased to announce the addition of two facilities in Maryland: 901 Southern Ave. SE Oxon Hill, MD and 9107 Gaither. Rd Gaithersburg, MD.

The Gaithersburg facility is located on Gaither Rd. off of Shady Grove Rd. and I-270, next to the Gaither Center shopping mall and the 270 Center. It offers covered loading areas, great for moving your belongings any time of the year and climate-controlled units ranging from 5'x5' lockers to large 20'x20' sized units.

The Oxon Hill facility is located at the corner of Southern Ave. SE and Wheeler Rd., serving residents of Oxon Hill and Southeast Washington. Just a short drive from both the Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling & Joint Base Andrews, this facility offers 5'x5' lockers up to large 10'x30' units.

Both locations offer a variety of amenities such as climate-controlled units, moving carts, convenient loading docks, security features and wide-drive aisles to accommodate large moving trucks.

"We are excited to manage these assets and add them to the Self Storage Plus portfolio," said Mike Anthony, Executive Vice President of Self Storage Plus. "We look forward to serving the Oxon Hill and Gaithersburg communities."

Online rentals are available to provide customers with a contactless solution to leasing by calling the location or visiting the Self Storage Plus website. The entire rental process can be completed in under 2 minutes from the comfort of your own home!

Don't forget to ask about our military discount! At Self Storage Plus, we are proud to offer a military discount at our storage facilities, valid for all active or soon to be active military personnel.

For more information about Self Storage Plus and its many locations, visit www.selfstorageplus.com.

ABOUT SELF STORAGE PLUS: Self Storage Plus is proud to serve the storage needs of our local communities with our 44 stores throughout the Washington DC area, Maryland, Virginia, and West Virginia. Our mission is to give our customers Room to Pursue Life.

SOURCE Self Storage Plus