Self Storage Plus Opens Brand New Facility in Haymarket VA

Washington, March 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Self Storage Plus , a leading provider of third-party management services for storage properties in the Washington DC and Baltimore region, is pleased to announce the grand opening of their 48th managed facility located at 15345 John Marshall Highway Haymarket VA 20169.

The new build is located on a mixed-use parcel along US Route 15, a major north/south commuter thoroughfare connecting to Interstate 66 (I-66) at the intersection of Washington Street and James Madison Highway. The property can be seen from the Haymarket Village Center and serves the communities of Gainesville, Haymarket and surrounding areas.

The four-story, 97,600 square foot facility consists of a unit mix ranging from 5'x5' to 10'x30' indoor climate controlled and drive-up units. Amenities such as a covered loading area, touchless access and climate-control offer a secure storage experience.

The property is owned by an affiliate of Arcland Property Company, a local real estate and development firm with a focus on the self-storage industry. The 12.46-acre parcel, called Haymarket Junction, is also currently planned for a quick service auto repair, national convenience store and other retail uses.

"We are excited to add this property and self-storage facility to our Northern Virginia portfolio and eager for the future development of Haymarket Junction," said Anthony Piscitelli, Vice President of Acquisitions for Arcland.

Online rentals called PLUS Leasing are available on the Self Storage Plus website. The entire rental process can be completed virtually and safely from the comfort of your home. For more information about Self Storage Plus visit www.selfstorageplus.com .

ABOUT SELF STORAGE PLUS: Self Storage Plus is proud to serve the storage needs of our local communities with our 48 stores throughout Washington DC, Maryland, Northern Virginia & West Virginia. Our mission is to give our customers Room to Pursue Life®.

ABOUT ARCLAND: Arcland is a real estate investment company that specializes in the acquisition of Class A self storage properties in the Washington DC, and Baltimore Metro. Find out more about Arcland's properties and partnerships here.

