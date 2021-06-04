Self Storage Plus Opens Their First Drive-Through Storage Facility

WASHINGTON, June 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Self Storage Plus, a leading provider of management services for storage properties in the Baltimore-Washington region, is pleased to announce the grand opening of a unique two-story, drive-through storage facility in Pikesville MD located at 1315 Greenwood Rd, Pikesville, MD.

This new storage facility was created through the complete gut-rehab of a former printing press known as Port City Press, which had become a derelict building. This Class A storage facility is located at the intersection of Old Court and Greenwood Rd in Pikesville, Maryland just 12 miles NW of Baltimore. The property is situated two miles from the 695 Baltimore Beltway and one mile from the Centre Court shopping Center with Giant on Reisterstown Rd.

Led by Garver Development, the owners have created a Net Zero Energy facility. A rooftop solar panel array, designed to create as much energy annually as the facility will consume, is in operation creating renewable energy.

Self Storage Plus is excited to open the doors of their first drive-through and indoor parking facility. This unique build is ideal for storing during inclement weather with convenient climate controlled and covered drive up units. The drive-through feature has a clearance of 13' - 8" that can easily accommodate moving trucks. The climate-controlled units are sized from 5'x5' to 10'x30', large enough to store a four-bedroom home.

"The drive-through concept, in addition to its convenience for our customers, was the key to making the building work for us. This design allowed us to adaptively re-use a vacant industrial building for self-storage. The location in Pikesville is ideal, as the submarket has been seriously underserved," said developer/co-owner Peter Z. Garver.

"We are delighted to work with our management partner, Self Storage Plus given their superior operating performance in the Baltimore-DC-Northern Virginia markets. Having worked with them in the past, I am confident we will have the best-in-class operator for our Pikesville facility," said Todd Canter, co-owner of the facility.

The 36,000 SF indoor parking area will consist of parking spaces ranging from 9 ft to 25 ft perfect for motorcycles, antique cars, luxury cars, campers and even RVs. Some indoor parking spaces are even equipped with electrical hookups. Outdoor parking for Class A RV's is offered in 12' x 35' spaces.

To Rent, or Reserve in Pikesville MD: https://www.selfstorageplus.com/locations/pikesville/

ABOUT SELF STORAGE PLUS: Self Storage Plus is proud to serve the storage needs of our local communities with our 53 stores throughout the Washington DC region in Maryland, Northern Virginia, and West Virginia. Our mission is to give our customers Room to Pursue Life. For more information about Self Storage Plus, visit www.selfstorageplus.com.

We Are Hiring! Click here to view our current job postings.

SOURCE Self Storage Plus

Related Links

https://www.selfstorageplus.com/

