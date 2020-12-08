Self Storage Plus Opens Two Brand New Facilities

WASHINGTON, Dec. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Self Storage Plus , a leading provider of management services for storage properties in the Washington, DC, region, is pleased to announce the addition of two brand new facilities in Reston, VA, located at 1808 Michael Faraday Ct, Reston VA, and Kensington, MD, located at 4900 Nicholson Ct, Kensington MD.

"We're thrilled to announce the opening of our 44th and 45th Self Storage Plus managed facilities. At Self Storage Plus we offer modern storage solutions with features including video surveillance, gate security, auto-payments and online rentals," said Mike Anthony, Executive Vice President of Self Storage Plus. "We are now open and ready to serve your storage needs."

Now Open: 4900 Nicholson Ct. is located less than a mile from Rockville Pike and will serve the Kensington, North Bethesda and Garrett Park areas. The facility has four storage levels with two elevators for easy access, 68 exterior drive-up units and 1,246 interior climate-controlled units. The drive-up units are located inside a covered breezeway, perfect for moving in inclement weather.

Now Open: 1808 Michael Faraday Ct. is situated just off Sunset Hills Rd. and half a mile from Metrorail's Wiehle-Reston East station. The site is entered via Michael Faraday Court in the heart of Reston, Virginia. The 4-story building has a total of 1,100 climate and drive-up units.

A word from our partner, Rick Whealen: "As the principal owner of the land, I was approached by numerous self storage operators wanting to partner with us on the site. But once I met the group from Self Storage Plus, the decision was an easy one. They are truly THE BEST in the industry. The quality of service before, during and after the rental exceeds any other operators around the DC region. I am happy to attach my name and reputation to this group."

The properties are owned by Rick Whealen and Arcland Property Company, a local real estate and development company focused on the self storage industry. "We are excited to open the doors of our state-of-the-art facilities in the communities of Reston and Kensington," said Tom Cross, VP of Construction for Arcland.

Plus Leasing is offered to provide customers with a contactless rental option. You can access the online rental by visiting the Self Storage Plus website and selecting the desired location. Complete an online rental with ease from the comfort of your home. Our office is also open during normal office hours, and extreme sanitary precautions and social distancing are practiced at all facilities.

For more information about Self Storage Plus, its many locations and safety precautions, visit www.selfstorageplus.com .

ABOUT SELF STORAGE PLUS: Self Storage Plus is proud to serve the storage needs of our local communities with our 45 stores throughout the Washington, DC, region in Maryland, Northern Virginia and West Virginia. Our mission is to give our customers Room to Pursue Life.

