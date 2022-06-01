Self-tan Products Market Size to Grow by USD 194.99 million | North America to Notice Maximum Growth | Technavio

Request a Sample Report to learn about additional market dynamics

Self-tan Products Market: Trend and Challenge

The advent of natural and organic ingredients in self-tan products is one of the key trends in the market. The demand for incorporating natural and organic ingredients in self-tan products is growing. Such ingredients are considered to be safe, have no harmful side effects, and are of high quality. Self-tan products are made of synthetic ingredients that may harm the skin.

The increasing substitutes for commercially manufactured self-tan products will challenge the self-tan products market during the forecast period. Home remedies can be alternatives to commercially manufactured self-tan products. They are less expensive, easy to find, and have fewer side effects. Some of these products include vanilla extract, cocoa powder, and black tea bags mixed with any white lotion. Consumers consider such products more accessible and trustworthy than going for over-the-counter (OTC) drugs and cosmetics. Therefore, the presence of a significant number of home remedies can negatively impact the growth of the global self-tan products market.

Self-tan Products Market: Segmentation by Product

The lotions segment will have significant market share growth during the forecast period. Self-tan lotions have long-lasting and more soothing effects and moisturizing benefits. Hence, the advantages of self-tan lotions are driving the growth of this segment.

Self-tan Products Market: Segmentation by Geography

North America will have significant market share growth during the forecast period. The early adoption of different types of sun-tan products will drive the self-tan products market growth in North America during the forecast period. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. The US is a key market for self-tan products in North America.

Self-tan Products Market: Major Vendors

The self-tan products market report offers information on several market vendors, including Beauty by Earth, Bondi Sands Pty Ltd., Clarins USA Inc., COOLA LLC, Coty Inc., Crown Laboratories Inc., Dr. Dennis Gross Skincare LLC, Kao Corp., Kose Corp., LOreal SA, Marque of Brands Pty Ltd., Nip and Fab Ltd., Pure Source LLC, PZ Cussons Plc, Shiseido Co. Ltd., Tan Luxe, The Estee Lauder Co. Inc., Ulta Beauty Inc., Unilever PLC, and Welby Healthcare Ltd., among others.

Self-tan Products Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.93% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 194.99 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 4.62 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 35% Key consumer countries US, China, UK, Germany, and Brazil Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled Beauty by Earth, Bondi Sands Pty Ltd., Clarins USA Inc., COOLA LLC, Coty Inc., Crown Laboratories Inc., Dr. Dennis Gross Skincare LLC, Kao Corp., Kose Corp., LOreal SA, Marque of Brands Pty Ltd., Nip and Fab Ltd., Pure Source LLC, PZ Cussons Plc, Shiseido Co. Ltd., Tan Luxe, The Estee Lauder Co. Inc., Ulta Beauty Inc., Unilever PLC, and Welby Healthcare Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

