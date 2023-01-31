Self-tan products market to grow by 4.05% Y-O-Y from 2022 to 2023: Availability of self-tan products with multiple benefits will drive growth - Technavio

Jan 31, 2023, 04:00 ET
Self-tan products market insights -
- Vendors: 15+, including Beauty by Earth, Bondi Sands Pty Ltd., Clarins Sdn Bhd, COOLA LLC, Coty Inc., Crown Laboratories Inc., Dr. Dennis Gross Skincare LLC, Johnson and Johnson, Kao Corp., Kose Corp., LOreal SA, Nip and Fab Ltd., PZ Cussons Plc, Shiseido Co. Ltd., Skinerals, Synchronicity Spa Inc., Tan Luxe, The Estee Lauder Co. Inc., The Procter and Gamble Co., Unilever PLC, among others
- Coverage: Parent market analysis; key drivers, major trends, and challenges; customer and vendor landscape; vendor product insights and recent developments; key vendors; and market positioning of vendors
- Segments: Distribution channel (supermarkets and hypermarkets, convenience stores, and online), product (lotions, gels, and others), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa)
The self-tan products market report provides critical information and factual data, with a qualitative and quantitative study of the market based on market drivers and limitations as well as future prospects.
In 2017, the self-tan products market was valued at USD 575.86 million. From a regional perspective, North America held the largest market share, valued at USD 211.05 million. The self-tan products market size is estimated to grow by USD 197.83 million from 2022 to 2027 at a CAGR of 4.55%, according to Technavio.
Self-tan products market - Customer landscape
To help companies evaluate and develop growth strategies, the report outlines –
- Key purchase criteria
- Adoption rates
- Adoption lifecycle
- Drivers of price sensitivity
Global self-tan products market - Vendor insights
The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies, such as acquiring new brands and entering into several partnerships. Technavio report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including -
- Coty Inc. - The company offers self-tan products such as Sunshimmer instant tan light matte and Sunshimmer self-action tanning lotion.
- Crown Laboratories Inc. - The company offers self-tan products under its brand Vita Liberata.
- Dr. Dennis Gross Skincare LLC - The company offers self-tan products such as Alpha Beta Glow Pad.
Global self-tan products market – Market dynamics
Major drivers
- Availability of self-tan products with multiple benefits
- Rising awareness about the harmful health effects of natural tanning
- Increase in regulatory initiatives discouraging artificial tanning salons
Key challenges
- Increasing substitutes for commercially manufactured self-tan products
- Strict regulations on self-tan products and their ingredients
- Preference for natural tanning among mass consumers
What are the key data covered in this self-tan products market report?
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period
- Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the self-tan products market between 2023 and 2027
- Precise estimation of the size of the self-tan products market and its contribution to the parent market
- Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- Growth of the self-tan products market across North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa
- A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors
- Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of self-tan products market vendors
|
Self-tan Products Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
167
|
Base year
|
2022
|
Historic period
|
2017-2021
|
Forecast period
|
2023-2027
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.55%
|
Market growth 2023-2027
|
USD 197.83 million
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)
|
4.05
|
Regional analysis
|
North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa
|
Performing market contribution
|
North America at 31%
|
Key countries
|
US, China, UK, Germany, and Brazil
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading vendors, market positioning of vendors, competitive strategies, and industry risks
|
Key companies profiled
|
Beauty by Earth, Bondi Sands Pty Ltd., Clarins Sdn Bhd, COOLA LLC, Coty Inc., Crown Laboratories Inc., Dr. Dennis Gross Skincare LLC, Johnson and Johnson, Kao Corp., Kose Corp., LOreal SA, Nip and Fab Ltd., PZ Cussons Plc, Shiseido Co. Ltd., Skinerals, Synchronicity Spa Inc., Tan Luxe, The Estee Lauder Co. Inc., The Procter and Gamble Co., and Unilever PLC
|
Market dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of contents
1 Executive Summary
- 1.1 Market overview
- Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview
- Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview
- Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics
- Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography
- Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel
- Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Product
- Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth
- Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth
- Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning
2 Market Landscape
- 2.1 Market ecosystem
- Exhibit 10: Parent market
- Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics
3 Market Sizing
- 3.1 Market definition
- Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition
- 3.2 Market segment analysis
- Exhibit 13: Market segments
- 3.3 Market size 2022
- 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027
- Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
4 Historic Market Size
- 4.1 Global self-tan products market 2017 - 2021
- Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on Global self-tan products market 2017 - 2021 ($ million)
- 4.2 Distribution channel Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
- Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – Distribution channel Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)
- 4.3 Product Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
- Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – Product Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)
- 4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
- Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)
- 4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
- Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)
5 Five Forces Analysis
- 5.1 Five forces summary
- Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027
- 5.2 Bargaining power of buyers
- Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027
- 5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
- Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027
- 5.4 Threat of new entrants
- Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027
- 5.5 Threat of substitutes
- Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027
- 5.6 Threat of rivalry
- Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027
- 5.7 Market condition
- Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027
6 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel
- 6.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 30: Chart on Distribution Channel - Market share 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 31: Data Table on Distribution Channel - Market share 2022-2027 (%)
- 6.2 Comparison by Distribution Channel
- Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by Distribution Channel
- Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by Distribution Channel
- 6.3 Supermarkets and hypermarkets - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 34: Chart on Supermarkets and hypermarkets - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 35: Data Table on Supermarkets and hypermarkets - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 36: Chart on Supermarkets and hypermarkets - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 37: Data Table on Supermarkets and hypermarkets - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 6.4 Convenience stores - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 38: Chart on Convenience stores - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 39: Data Table on Convenience stores - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 40: Chart on Convenience stores - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 41: Data Table on Convenience stores - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 6.5 Online - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 42: Chart on Online - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 43: Data Table on Online - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 44: Chart on Online - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 45: Data Table on Online - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 6.6 Market opportunity by Distribution Channel
- Exhibit 46: Market opportunity by Distribution Channel ($ million)
7 Market Segmentation by Product
- 7.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 47: Chart on Product - Market share 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 48: Data Table on Product - Market share 2022-2027 (%)
- 7.2 Comparison by Product
- Exhibit 49: Chart on Comparison by Product
- Exhibit 50: Data Table on Comparison by Product
- 7.3 Lotions - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 51: Chart on Lotions - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 52: Data Table on Lotions - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 53: Chart on Lotions - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 54: Data Table on Lotions - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 7.4 Gels - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 55: Chart on Gels - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 56: Data Table on Gels - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 57: Chart on Gels - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 58: Data Table on Gels - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 7.5 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 59: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 60: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 61: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 62: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 7.6 Market opportunity by Product
- Exhibit 63: Market opportunity by Product ($ million)
8 Customer Landscape
- 8.1 Customer landscape overview
- Exhibit 64: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria
9 Geographic Landscape
- 9.1 Geographic segmentation
- Exhibit 65: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 66: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.2 Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 67: Chart on Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 68: Data Table on Geographic comparison
- 9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 69: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 70: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 71: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 72: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 73: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 74: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 75: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 76: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 77: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 78: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 79: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 80: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 81: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 82: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 83: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 84: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 85: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 86: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 87: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 88: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 89: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 90: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 91: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 92: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.9 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 93: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 94: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 95: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 96: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 97: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 98: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 99: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 100: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.11 Brazil - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 101: Chart on Brazil - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 102: Data Table on Brazil - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 103: Chart on Brazil - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 104: Data Table on Brazil - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.12 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 105: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 106: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 107: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 108: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.13 Market opportunity by geography
- Exhibit 109: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)
10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- 10.1 Market drivers
- 10.2 Market challenges
- 10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
- Exhibit 110: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027
- 10.4 Market trends
11 Vendor Landscape
- 11.1 Overview
- 11.2 Vendor landscape
- Exhibit 111: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation
- 11.3 Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 112: Overview on factors of disruption
- 11.4 Industry risks
- Exhibit 113: Impact of key risks on business
12 Vendor Analysis
- 12.1 Vendors covered
- Exhibit 114: Vendors covered
- 12.2 Market positioning of vendors
- Exhibit 115: Matrix on vendor position and classification
- 12.3 Clarins Sdn Bhd
- Exhibit 116: Clarins Sdn Bhd - Overview
- Exhibit 117: Clarins Sdn Bhd - Product / Service
- Exhibit 118: Clarins Sdn Bhd - Key offerings
- 12.4 COOLA LLC
- Exhibit 119: COOLA LLC - Overview
- Exhibit 120: COOLA LLC - Product / Service
- Exhibit 121: COOLA LLC - Key offerings
- 12.5 Coty Inc.
- Exhibit 122: Coty Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 123: Coty Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 124: Coty Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 125: Coty Inc. - Segment focus
- 12.6 Crown Laboratories Inc.
- Exhibit 126: Crown Laboratories Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 127: Crown Laboratories Inc. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 128: Crown Laboratories Inc. - Key offerings
- 12.7 Dr. Dennis Gross Skincare LLC
- Exhibit 129: Dr. Dennis Gross Skincare LLC - Overview
- Exhibit 130: Dr. Dennis Gross Skincare LLC - Product / Service
- Exhibit 131: Dr. Dennis Gross Skincare LLC - Key offerings
- 12.8 Johnson and Johnson
- Exhibit 132: Johnson and Johnson - Overview
- Exhibit 133: Johnson and Johnson - Business segments
- Exhibit 134: Johnson and Johnson - Key news
- Exhibit 135: Johnson and Johnson - Key offerings
- Exhibit 136: Johnson and Johnson - Segment focus
- 12.9 Kao Corp.
- Exhibit 137: Kao Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 138: Kao Corp. - Business segments
- Exhibit 139: Kao Corp. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 140: Kao Corp. - Segment focus
- 12.10 Kose Corp.
- Exhibit 141: Kose Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 142: Kose Corp. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 143: Kose Corp. - Key offerings
- 12.11 LOreal SA
- Exhibit 144: LOreal SA - Overview
- Exhibit 145: LOreal SA - Business segments
- Exhibit 146: LOreal SA - Key news
- Exhibit 147: LOreal SA - Key offerings
- Exhibit 148: LOreal SA - Segment focus
- 12.12 PZ Cussons Plc
- Exhibit 149: PZ Cussons Plc - Overview
- Exhibit 150: PZ Cussons Plc - Business segments
- Exhibit 151: PZ Cussons Plc - Key offerings
- Exhibit 152: PZ Cussons Plc - Segment focus
- 12.13 Shiseido Co. Ltd.
- Exhibit 153: Shiseido Co. Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 154: Shiseido Co. Ltd. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 155: Shiseido Co. Ltd. - Key offerings
- 12.14 Skinerals
- Exhibit 156: Skinerals - Overview
- Exhibit 157: Skinerals - Product / Service
- Exhibit 158: Skinerals - Key offerings
- 12.15 The Estee Lauder Co. Inc.
- Exhibit 159: The Estee Lauder Co. Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 160: The Estee Lauder Co. Inc. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 161: The Estee Lauder Co. Inc. - Key offerings
- 12.16 The Procter and Gamble Co.
- Exhibit 162: The Procter and Gamble Co. - Overview
- Exhibit 163: The Procter and Gamble Co. - Business segments
- Exhibit 164: The Procter and Gamble Co. - Key news
- Exhibit 165: The Procter and Gamble Co. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 166: The Procter and Gamble Co. - Segment focus
- 12.17 Unilever PLC
- Exhibit 167: Unilever PLC - Overview
- Exhibit 168: Unilever PLC - Business segments
- Exhibit 169: Unilever PLC - Key news
- Exhibit 170: Unilever PLC - Key offerings
- Exhibit 171: Unilever PLC - Segment focus
13 Appendix
- 13.1 Scope of the report
- 13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist
- Exhibit 172: Inclusions checklist
- Exhibit 173: Exclusions checklist
- 13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
- Exhibit 174: Currency conversion rates for US$
- 13.4 Research methodology
- Exhibit 175: Research methodology
- Exhibit 176: Validation techniques employed for market sizing
- Exhibit 177: Information sources
- 13.5 List of abbreviations
- Exhibit 178: List of abbreviations
