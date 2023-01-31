Self-tan products market to grow by 4.05% Y-O-Y from 2022 to 2023: Availability of self-tan products with multiple benefits will drive growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Jan. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --

Self-tan products market insights -

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Self-tan Products Market 2023-2027

Vendors : 15+, including Beauty by Earth, Bondi Sands Pty Ltd., Clarins Sdn Bhd, COOLA LLC, Coty Inc., Crown Laboratories Inc., Dr. Dennis Gross Skincare LLC, Johnson and Johnson, Kao Corp., Kose Corp., LOreal SA, Nip and Fab Ltd., PZ Cussons Plc, Shiseido Co. Ltd., Skinerals, Synchronicity Spa Inc., Tan Luxe, The Estee Lauder Co. Inc., The Procter and Gamble Co., Unilever PLC, among others

Coverage: Parent market analysis; key drivers, major trends, and challenges; customer and vendor landscape; vendor product insights and recent developments; key vendors; and market positioning of vendors

Parent market analysis; key drivers, major trends, and challenges; customer and vendor landscape; vendor product insights and recent developments; key vendors; and market positioning of vendors Segments: Distribution channel (supermarkets and hypermarkets, convenience stores, and online), product (lotions, gels, and others), and geography ( North America , Europe , APAC, South America , and Middle East and Africa )

The self-tan products market report provides critical information and factual data, with a qualitative and quantitative study of the market based on market drivers and limitations as well as future prospects.

In 2017, the self-tan products market was valued at USD 575.86 million. From a regional perspective, North America held the largest market share, valued at USD 211.05 million. The self-tan products market size is estimated to grow by USD 197.83 million from 2022 to 2027 at a CAGR of 4.55%, according to Technavio.

Self-tan products market - Customer landscape

To help companies evaluate and develop growth strategies, the report outlines –

Key purchase criteria

Adoption rates

Adoption lifecycle

Drivers of price sensitivity

Global self-tan products market - Vendor insights

The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies, such as acquiring new brands and entering into several partnerships. Technavio report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including -

Coty Inc. - The company offers self-tan products such as Sunshimmer instant tan light matte and Sunshimmer self-action tanning lotion.

The company offers self-tan products such as Sunshimmer instant tan light matte and Sunshimmer self-action tanning lotion. Crown Laboratories Inc. - The company offers self-tan products under its brand Vita Liberata .

The company offers self-tan products under its brand . Dr. Dennis Gross Skincare LLC - The company offers self-tan products such as Alpha Beta Glow Pad.

Global self-tan products market – Market dynamics

Major drivers

Availability of self-tan products with multiple benefits

Rising awareness about the harmful health effects of natural tanning

Increase in regulatory initiatives discouraging artificial tanning salons

Key challenges

Increasing substitutes for commercially manufactured self-tan products

Strict regulations on self-tan products and their ingredients

Preference for natural tanning among mass consumers

What are the key data covered in this self-tan products market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the self-tan products market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the self-tan products market and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the self-tan products market across North America , Europe , APAC, South America , and Middle East and Africa

, , APAC, , and and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of self-tan products market vendors

Self-tan Products Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 167 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.55% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 197.83 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 4.05 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 31% Key countries US, China, UK, Germany, and Brazil Competitive landscape Leading vendors, market positioning of vendors, competitive strategies, and industry risks Key companies profiled Beauty by Earth, Bondi Sands Pty Ltd., Clarins Sdn Bhd, COOLA LLC, Coty Inc., Crown Laboratories Inc., Dr. Dennis Gross Skincare LLC, Johnson and Johnson, Kao Corp., Kose Corp., LOreal SA, Nip and Fab Ltd., PZ Cussons Plc, Shiseido Co. Ltd., Skinerals, Synchronicity Spa Inc., Tan Luxe, The Estee Lauder Co. Inc., The Procter and Gamble Co., and Unilever PLC Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

