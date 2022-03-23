Self-tanning Products Market to Rise at CAGR of 6.3% During Forecast Period, Observes TMR Study

- Increasing desire to have a trendy and brilliant tan, particularly among young adults, is a prominent trend that is expected to drive self-tanning product sales during the forecast period

- Growing research and increasing worries about the detrimental consequences of sun tanning on the skin are projected to fuel sales of self-tanning products

ALBANY, N.Y., March 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global self-tanning products market is likely to rise at a CAGR of 6.3% during the forecast period, from 2020 to 2030. The global self-tanning products market is anticipated to surpass US$ 2.3 Bn mark by 2030. Depending on a variety of factors, the demand for self-tanning items has been steadily increasing in the recent years. The growing data and worry about the detrimental consequences of sun tanning on the skin is predicted to be one of the primary causes likely to drive the global self-tanning products market.

The wellness business is steadily adjusting to changing consumer preferences, and self-tanning products are increasingly using natural chemicals. In order to boost brand reputation and value, industry participants are likely to concentrate on the making of products that give a natural tan. Furthermore, numerous companies in the global self-tanning products market are projected to extend their product range to improve their market share. While regulatory organizations throughout the globe have established a robust framework for the development and promotion of self-tanning products, companies are anticipated to work hard to have their products approved.

In 2019, Europe dominated the global self-tanning products market, and this trend is likely to continue during the forecast period. In Europe, France and the U.K. are the two most important countries. The self-tanning goods market in North America and Asia Pacific is expected to rise rapidly.

Key Findings of Market Report

Growing demand for organic and natural self-tanning goods throughout the globe presents profitable prospects for the manufacturers of self-tanning products. Self-tanning services are also an excellent way for spas to increase their profits, since this brief service is simple to teach and requires no formal training. Besides, the cost of introducing the service is inexpensive, and the services have better profit margins.

Preference for self-tanning products has been steadily growing with rise in public understanding and scientific data about the harmful effects of UV radiation. Market participants are actively spending on R&D activities and broadening their product range in response to the growing popularity of self-tanning products. In order to maximize their market presence and share, some self-tanning product manufacturers are releasing new goods and increasing their product portfolios.

In addition to natural goods, customers want products with novel textures, added advantages such as SPF, anti-aging, moisturizing, etc., as well as effective delivery methods, non-sticky textures, immediate removal, and quick-drying formulations. Investing in skin care is becoming more popular, and the demand for self-tanning products is likely to rise throughout the projection period.

Consumer knowledge has increased as a consequence of many promotional activities and awareness initiatives conducted by governments and industrial enterprises. As a result, individuals are concerned about their skin's health and seeking other ways to get a tan without harming it. Different types of self-tanning goods are projected to be in high demand in the years to come.

Global Self-tanning Products Market: Growth Drivers

Manufacturers are anticipated to place a greater emphasis on products that contain high-quality eco-certified DHA (dihydroxyacetone) and skin-conditioning ingredients. The market expansion is likely to be fueled by providing customers with handy and easy-to-use goods. Attempting to interact with customers on multiple digital platforms and expanding the consumer base are projected to provide new business prospects for the global self-tanning products market during the forecast period.

DHA-free products with natural components such as berry extracts and cocoa are in demand among consumers. Due to rising medical problems and better understanding of the materials utilized in self-tanning solutions, consumers choose natural options. This tendency is likely to accelerate growth of the global market during the forecast timeframe.

Global Self-tanning Products Market: Key Players

Some of the key market players are

St. Tropez Inc.

Banana Boat

Avon Products, Inc.

Christian Dior SE

Shiseido Co., Ltd.

L'Oréal S.A.

Global Self-tanning Products Market: Segmentation

Product Type

Face Tanner

Body Tanner

Application

Lotion

Gel

Spray

Oil

Cream

Others

Ingredients

Natural

Organic

Gender

Male

Female

Unisex

Distribution Channel

Online

Offline

