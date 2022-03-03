SelfDecode Offers Free Kidney Health DNA Report to Celebrate National Kidney Month

MIAMI, March 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SelfDecode is kicking off National Kidney Month with a national campaign to raise awareness about the importance of preventative measures to optimize kidney health. For the month of March, SelfDecode is offering a free Kidney Health DNA Report to anyone who uploads a DNA file for analysis.

SelfDecode DNA kit, an at-home saliva test that provides health insights based on your genes. The SelfDecode Kidney Health Report provides a genetic predisposition score and personalized recommendations.

Through genetic testing, SelfDecode is providing people with the opportunity to gain insight regarding their genetic predisposition for health issues and receive personalized recommendations to optimize their health. Kidney health is just one of the dozens of health topics that SelfDecode offers reporting for.

Your kidneys are part of your body's natural detox system. They filter your blood and remove excess water, salt, minerals, and waste. If something goes wrong with this system, chronic kidney disease (CKD) can arise.

According to the CDC, about 15% of American adults have CKD, and most don't even know that anything is wrong. By the time they learn, they may have already progressed to the later stages.

"That's why understanding your genetic predisposition for kidney problems and taking preventative actions can be so crucial," says Dr. Puya Yazdi, Chief Science Officer at SelfDecode. "Two kidneys working together can filter as much as 180 L of fluid a day, so there are few better ways to optimize your natural detoxification system than by taking care of your kidneys."

Typical actions to promote a healthy life, like eating a balanced diet and exercising regularly, will go a long way in maintaining good kidney health. But there are also certain factors you could monitor that may be more personal to you.

For example, phosphorus is an essential mineral, but in excess it can cause a buildup of calcium in the kidneys, which has been linked to kidney damage. Variants of certain genes have been associated with higher levels of phosphorus, which has the potential to increase the risk of poor kidney health.

A person who knows that they have these specific genetic variants can choose to take particular care in limiting phosphorus intake to a healthy amount.

