SelfDecode Powers DNA Traits Experience for MyHeritage Customers Worldwide

MIAMI, Jan. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SelfDecode, a leader in AI-driven precision health and genetic analysis, supports the DNA Traits experience offered by MyHeritage, one of the world's largest consumer DNA and family history platforms. MyHeritage serves more than 8 million DNA customers and over 19 million registered users globally.

Powered by SelfDecode's genetic trait technology, MyHeritage DNA Traits delivers engaging, easy-to-understand insights that help customers discover what makes them unique through a trusted partnership between SelfDecode and MyHeritage. Through its partnership with MyHeritage, SelfDecode enables a rich DNA Traits experience that transforms complex genetic data into intuitive insights across fitness, nutrition, personality, and lifestyle.

Following extensive technical evaluation and global due diligence, MyHeritage selected SelfDecode as its genetic trait technology partner based on its scientific rigor, advanced genetic analysis technology, and ability to translate complex research into reliable, consumer-friendly insights at global scale.

Through this collaboration, SelfDecode provides the genetic trait framework that enables MyHeritage DNA customers worldwide to explore a broad range of personal traits derived from their DNA. These traits transform complex genetic data into engaging, easy-to-understand insights related to physical characteristics, behavioral tendencies, and lifestyle attributes, without requiring additional testing.

At the core of the DNA Traits experience is SelfDecode's proprietary trait modeling system, built on extensive genetic research, large-scale datasets, and advanced algorithms. The platform evaluates thousands of genetic markers and integrates findings from peer-reviewed studies to deliver research-driven trait interpretations designed to be both informative and responsible.

"MyHeritage conducted a comprehensive search for the most scientifically grounded trait technology available globally," said Joe Cohen, Founder and CEO of SelfDecode. "Their decision to partner with SelfDecode reflects confidence in our technology and a shared commitment to accuracy, transparency, and making genetic insights meaningful for everyday users."

The collaboration reflects a broader evolution in consumer genomics, moving from static reports toward dynamic, personalized insights that help individuals better understand how genetics may influence everyday traits. By combining MyHeritage's global DNA infrastructure with SelfDecode's precision trait modeling, the DNA Traits experience expands how millions of people engage with their genetic information.

As interest in personal genomics continues to grow worldwide, SelfDecode remains committed to advancing responsible, science-driven applications of genetic data that educate and empower individuals at scale.

To learn more about DNA Traits on MyHeritage, read the official announcement on the MyHeritage blog. For more information about SelfDecode's precision health technology, visit selfdecode.com.

