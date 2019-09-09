Selfie Craze Comes into Focus at Nations' Leading Haunted Attractions

DALLAS, Sept. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Want to capture your spookiest selfie memories this Halloween season? America Haunts, the country's association of the most successful haunted attractions, wants to help you hunt down the most hair-raising selfies this Halloween season. They dare visitors to post their creepiest, crawliest selfies from the best haunts using hashtag #ScarySelfieChallenge. Beware you never know what spirits will follow you and surprises await.

Best Haunts for Selfies Nationwide left to right: 13th Floor Haunted House, Melrose Place, IL; Netherworld, Stone Mountain, GA; 13th Floor Haunted House, San Antonio, TX, Thrillvania, Terrell, TX, The Darkness, St. Louis, MO

Five haunted houses, considered mega haunts that each draw more than 40,000 visitors in a few weeks, have been recognized as the scariest selfie places to capture a memorable night of fright. While you can't take selfies inside the haunted houses, these masterminds of terror have designated camera-ready places to help tell the story of the night outside the attractions.

The 2019 top four haunted attractions where the seduction of a scary selfie is real.

13th Floor Haunted House Chicago , Illinois

The 13th Floor is skipped in most buildings, but for Chicago's scariest haunt people experience the legend of the 13th floor. Once outside, survivors gather their wits, catch their breath, and in the thrill of the moment have the photos to prove they made it out and are joined by some of the scariest cast members with elaborate make-up and costumes. If that weren't enough, this top haunt for selfies tripled the places to snap a shot with the characters from its new attractions: Other Side and Creature Feature. NETHERWORLD Atlanta - Stone Mountain, Georgia

Beyond the fact this place is a metropolis of scary experiences perfectly timed to thrill, they have figured out how to capture frightful fun in photos as well. This legendary haunted attraction immerses visitors in horror, fantasy, aliens, and downright creepy. No doubt making it through this chilling behemoth is a story to tell and they've made it easy with a whole avenue of picture-perfect scary sets available to take impressive photos. 13th Floor Haunted House San Antonio, Texas

The psychological horror pulsing through this haunted attraction will leave those that make it through with an adrenaline blast wanting to share it with a "mission-accomplished" selfie. The ingenuity it took to create these towers of fright has also mastered photo hubs to show the fun of fear. Hair-raising photos with cast from La Llorona – the Weeping Woman will help those relive the nightmare from this new attraction too. Thrillvania Dallas, Texas

Thrillvania's 50 acres of horror is internationally recognized for its elaborate sets, amazing actors, and over the top special effects in the Big D. The mix of three attractions: The World-Famous Verdun Manor, Cassandra's House of Clowns, and Sam Hain's Trail of Torment give the courageous lots of bone-chilling experiences that scream "get a selfie" in their designated spaces to provide a haunting reminder. The Darkness St. Louis , Missouri

The King of St. Louis Haunts, The Darkness has been going strong for 26 years and features two elaborate Haunted Attractions The Darkness and Terror Visions, 4 Escape Games, Zombie Laser Tag and more! As guests line up to enter the depths of the Darkness, they are swarmed by actors outside the haunt who despite being manifestations of living breathing nightmares are more than happy to pose for a few "selfies" with the terrified customers! This and multiple photo ops in the attached Monster Museum land them on our top Selfie list.

About America Haunts

America Haunts is the national association of top-tier haunted attractions dedicated to excellence in fear-based, sensory entertainment, thrilling more than a million visitors annually. America Haunts' members are recognized for their longevity in the industry, technical expertise, innovative design, and relentless talent with a penchant to generate screams for fun and excitement.

