Selfie Wrapping Paper Sensation, Gift Wrap My Face, Acquired by Build A Head, LLC

HOLLY SPRINGS, N.C., Nov. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Gift Wrap My Face, the "selfie" wrapping paper loved and used by Oprah, Khloe Kardashian, Whoopi Goldberg, featured in Bloomingdale's in-store holiday gift promotions and created by two ad agency creatives, was acquired by Build A Head LLC. The assets were purchased on October 8, 2021, with the Floridian title being transferred in equal parts to partners, James Green, Chad Turner and Tyler Turner in Holly Springs, North Carolina. Gift Wrap My Face is a joyful addition to Build a Head LLC, which also owns BuildAHead.com, CardboardCutOuts.com and PawPrintsHQ.com. Part of a burgeoning joy factory of brands that match the company's mission to provide delightful products for every milestone celebration of life, the brands provide customized products for birthdays, holidays, graduations, anniversaries, birth announcements and more.

Featuring face photos of people and pets, Gift Wrap My Face, adds them to the body of elves, snowmen, superheroes, astronauts, iconic statues, llamas or dancing with dreidels or menorahs. Gift Wrap My Face even created two types of Smart Wrapping Papers each with multiple unique designs: one using augmented reality to enliven a face making a snow angel, a dancing elf and a Video Paper that drops a whole family of faces into a personalized uploaded scene. Customized rolls can be ordered at GiftWrapMyFace.com for $19.99 a roll, $22.99 for augmented reality paper and $34.99 for two rolls of the video wrap that includes a private YouTube page.

An executive who has spent a career dedicated to products and services that bring people together, from Spark Networks where marriages start to Puppy Spot to help people find puppy love, James Green, Co-founder of Build A Head, LLC said: "the businesses that I love are ones where meaningful connections are created."

Co-founders and brothers Tyler and Chad Turner double down on the importance of bringing people happiness, especially coming off of the heels of the pandemic. "Helping people connect, especially during covid was extremely fulfilling" said Chad Turner, Co-founder, "I love that Gift Wrap My Face is centered around celebrating the people closest to you." For Tyler, Gift Wrap My Face and their umbrella of companies are selling something intangible: "Our companies don't just sell a product, they sell a 'feeling', and that excites me".

About: Gift Wrap My Face, LLC (GWMF) makes customized "selfie" and "smart" wrapping paper for all occasions from holiday to birthday, weddings, Valentine's Day, or just any time. Part of Build A Head, LLC, that is in the business of making people smile, the brands are promoters of love and fun that encourage the inner child of silliness to emerge shamelessly. Aside from wrapping paper, GWMF also makes selfie socks for the feet, socks for wine, banners, even holiday cards that make the obligatory holiday family group photo no longer a boring occasion.

Media Contact

Alyson Dutch

Macy Harrell

[email protected]

310.317.1543

SOURCE Gift Wrap My Face

Related Links

https://www.giftwrapmyface.com/

