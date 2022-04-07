Selfridges: The World's First Department Store to serve New-Meat™ within its Restaurants; Company to feature in the earth-conscious retail exhibition

Selfridges selected Redefine Meat to participate in their four-week 'earth-conscious shop of the future' retail exhibition— 'SUPERMARKET.' As the only food-oriented company featuring in SUPERMARKET, customers will be able to see Redefine Meat behind the scenes for the very first time. From 4 th -30 th April 2022, visitors will get to explore the New-Meat phenomenon, including its impact on the environment, the technology behind the innovation, and the products' versatility.

Available in some of the best restaurants in Israel, London, Amsterdam, and Berlin, the New-Meat product range includes Redefine Flank (Beef and Lamb), and culinary grade minced products: the Redefine Burger, Redefine Sausage and Redefine Kabab. New-Meat is now offered at Harry Gordon's Bar & Kitchen in a delicious Spanish white bean stew, and The Brass Rail, with a tasty ciabatta roll.

Since its commercial launch at the end of last year, the New-Meat range, including the world's first Redefine Flank steaks, has stunned the culinary world, including esteemed chefs known for their meat expertise.

Eshchar Ben-Shitrit, CEO, and Co-Founder of Redefine Meat says, "Selfridges stands out as a worldwide brand synonymous with quality. Its in-store restaurants are no different and that's why it's a natural step for Redefine Meat's New-Meat products, as defined by their quality, to be listed on their menus. We're confident that it will continue to surprise and impress the public with the same delicious taste and texture of animal meat, and its truly ground-breaking environmental benefits."

About Redefine Meat

At Redefine Meat™, we love meat. Really, really love meat.

We believe that the world deserves New-Meat™, plant-based meat, that's not only good for the environment but is also kind to animals. Having studied animal meat's unique components, and perfected cutting-edge technologies, Redefine Meat provides a wide range of high-quality products that are just as delicious as the meat you already know and love. New-Meat™ delivers an uncompromised and extraordinary culinary experience with its taste, texture, and aroma.

Using a range of proprietary and patented technologies, and working closely with global chefs and meat experts, Redefine Meat has developed a category-defining New-Meat product portfolio that spans from minced meat products to whole cuts that offer the same flavor, taste, and texture as animal meat. These products are now commercially available within food services in the UK, Germany, Netherlands, and Israel.

Redefine Meat is headquartered in Rehovot, Israel, and has over 150 employees.

For more information, please visit www.redefinemeat.com

About Selfridges

Thought-provoking, unconventional and fearlessly creative, Selfridges has always sought to do things a little differently. More than a shop, Selfridges is a social centre with sustainability at its heart, powered by imagination, curiosity and creativity.

The only store to be named the Best Department Store in the World four times, Selfridges offers a shopping experience that promises to surprise, amaze and amuse its customers by delivering extraordinary experiences.

The launch of Project Earth in 2020 marked a new chapter in Selfridges' history - the start of a challenging yet vital journey to change the way we shop and the way we do business by 2025. The initiative builds on the industry-leading steps Selfridges has taken over the last 15 years to place sustainability at the heart of the business.

Selfridges is committed to transforming the way we shop physically and digitally. From its in-house Cinema, restaurants and bars, skate bowl and extraordinary events calendar, to celebrating new and upcoming artists and designers, Selfridges has always been more than the sum of its products.

