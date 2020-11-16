SelfStudy Powers Precision Learning with Advanced AI

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SelfStudy Inc., the software company that infuses AI into personalized learning and educational assessment, announced today that it has secured its first institutional round of investment. Led by founder and CEO Brenda McLaughlin, the company is relaunching its entire product line and will now operate as a standalone entity, emerging from medical industry incubator OpenAnesthesia™.

SelfStudy's industry-leading AI has been integrated into a unified SaaS platform that powers precision learning experiences for medical professionals. It also has broad applicability to all aspects of professional learning and digital knowledge transfer for higher education, professional development, and related industries. The new SelfStudy platform powers learning environments that are hyper-personalized for each individual, making knowledge acquisition and retention faster, more efficient, and more meaningful for today's busy professionals — who are increasingly reinforcing their knowledge and building skills online.

SelfStudy founder and CEO Brenda McLaughlin detailed the breakthroughs her team has made in the new field of precision learning: "SelfStudy uses artificial intelligence to deliver true personalized learning. Unlike other systems, SelfStudy starts personalizing the learning journey the moment a user begins interacting with it. It matches online experiences to the user's immediate interests and learning needs and recalibrates on every interaction. There's no need to search for resources or follow an average, linear path. Instead, SelfStudy creates an individualized learning experience that's much more efficient and engaging. The information learners seek finds them. For our clients, this means they can stay focused on what they do best: developing educational resources and activities — such as articles, podcasts, videos, and valid assessment items."

The National Board of Certification and Recertification for Nurse Anesthetists, one of SelfStudy's active customers in the medical field, has used the platform to great advantage. According to CEO Karen Plaus, PhD, "We use the SelfStudy platform for our CPCA test product to provide a convenient, interactive, online practice exam experience for our nurses, allowing them to become familiar with the types of questions that may appear on future assessments, while increasing study efficiency by identifying points of knowledge that may require additional review."

An example of this personalized learning functionality is surfaced in a unique and innovative user-facing feature known as "Face Your Demons." This feature allows students to automatically home in on topics and questions that are determined to be the most challenging for them, creating laser focus on specific learning activities at a given moment in time. The system is architected and statistically modeled to improve recall, test scores, and knowledge retention.

Jason Pointe, Publications Director at the International Anesthesia Research Society, also noted, "We bought SelfStudy to solve a specific problem, and we love SelfStudy because as our use cases grow, the technology platform supports our future vision for education."

For more information about purchasing a subscription to SelfStudy and to fully explore the myriad features and benefits available through its specific knowledge builders and assessment functionality, please visit SelfStudy.com/#request-demo.

SelfStudy is a software company that combines advanced AI with personalized online learning and educational assessment. Contact Chris Bell, SVP Product & Marketing [email protected].

